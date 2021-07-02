GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief, in a landmark report launched after the killing of George Floyd in the United States, is urging countries worldwide to do more to help end discrimination, violence and systemic racism against people of African descent and “make amends” to them — including through reparations.
The report from Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, offers a sweeping look at the roots of centuries of mistreatment faced by Africans and people of African descent, notably from the transatlantic slave trade. It seeks a “transformative” approach to address its continued impact today.
The report, a year in the making, hopes to build on momentum around the recent, intensified scrutiny worldwide about the blight of racism and its impact on people of African descent as epitomized by the high-profile killings of unarmed Black people in the United States and elsewhere.
“There is today a momentous opportunity to achieve a turning point for racial equality and justice,” the report said.
The report aims to speed up action by countries to end racial injustice; end impunity for rights violations by police; ensure that people of African descent and those who speak out against racism are heard; and face up to past wrongs through accountability and redress.
“I am calling on all states to stop denying — and start dismantling — racism; to end impunity and build trust; to listen to the voices of people of African descent; and to confront past legacies and deliver redress,” Bachelet said in a video statement.
While broaching the issue of reparation in her most explicit way yet, Bachelet suggested that monetary compensation alone is not enough and would be part of an array of measures to help rectify or make up for the injustices.
“Reparations should not only be equated with financial compensation,” she wrote, adding that it should include restitution, rehabilitation, acknowledgement of injustices, apologies, memorialization, educational reforms and “guarantees” that such injustices won’t happen again.
Bachelet, a former president of Chile, hailed the efforts of advocacy groups like the Black Lives Matter movement, saying they helped provide “grassroots leadership through listening to communities” and that they should receive “funding, public recognition and support.”
The U.N.-backed Human Rights Council commissioned the report during a special session last year following the murder of Floyd, a Black American who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison last week.
Protests erupted after excruciating bystander video showed how Floyd gasped repeatedly, “I can’t breathe!” as onlookers yelled at Chauvin to stop pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck.
The protests against Floyd’s killing and the “momentous” verdict against Chauvin are a “seminal point in the fight against racism,” the report said.
The report was based on discussions with over 340 people — mostly of African descent — and experts; more than 100 contributions in writing, including from governments; and review of public material, the rights office said.
It analyzed 190 deaths, mostly in the U.S., to show how law enforcement officers are rarely held accountable for rights violations and crimes against people of African descent, and it noted similar patterns of mistreatment by police across many countries.
The report ultimately aims to transform those opportunities into a more systemic response by governments to address racism, and not just in the United States — although the injustices and legacy of slavery, racism and violence faced by African Americans was clearly a major theme.
The report also laid out cases, concerns and the situation in roughly 60 countries including Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Colombia and France, among others.
“We could not find a single example of a state that has fully reckoned with the past or comprehensively accounted for the impacts of the lives of people of African descent today,” Mona Rishmawi, who heads a unit on non-discrimination in Bachelet’s office. “Our message, therefore, is that this situation is untenable.”
Compensation should be considered at the “collective and the individual level,” Rishmawi said, while adding that any such process “starts with acknowledgment” of past wrongs and “it’s not one-size-fits-all.” She said countries must look at their own pasts and practices to assess how to proceed.
Rishmawi said Bachelet’s team found “a main part of the problem is that many people believe the misconceptions that the abolition of slavery, the end of the transatlantic trade and colonialism have removed the racially discriminatory structures built by those practices.
“We found that this is not true,” said Rishmawi, also denouncing an idea among some “associating blackness with criminality … there is a need to address this.”
The report called on countries to “make amends for centuries of violence and discrimination” such as through “formal acknowledgment and apologies, truth-telling processes and reparations in various forms.”
It also decried the “dehumanization of people of African descent” that was “rooted in false social constructions of race” in the past to justify enslavement, racial stereotypes and harmful practices as well as tolerance for racial discrimination, inequality and violence.
People of African descent face inequalities and “stark socioeconomic and political marginalization” in many countries, the report said, including unfair access to education, health care, jobs, housing and clean water.
“We believe very strongly that we only touched the tip of the iceberg,“ Rishmawi said, referring to the report. ”We really believe that there is a lot more work that needs to be done.”
Too many young white free men died to make the slaves free. If anything, the black community owes them. Slaves got free transportation, free housing, free food, free medical care, and even free burials. They were taken care of cradle to grave and for the most part did jobs that free whites did for even less. Now, many complaining are given the same thing slaves were given. They now even get Affirmative Action and free brownie points when applying to the university and a free ride on top of that. You hardly ever hear of a black person saddled with 100,000 college loans. Why? Free. Because they are black. What they get for the university Lori Lohan went to jail for. Time to man up and start working like the rest of us. If they don’t there is always a free one way trip to Liberia, Yes that law, started in the early 1800s is still on the books. They can go home for free. Of course it is but a small part of the black community that is complaining. They are the losers no matter what and will always be.
What about the Belgium and Dutch people who were purveyors of Resources that required populations to be moved and the leaders of those countries abide by giving them to Spanish and Portuguese slave traders, who then sold them on the open market and the America’s became a big proponent of it during a 200 year period?
Why is it always the US? Hold those that began responsible.
well then how about reparations from the dictators of the countries in which the tribes who captured african neighbors and sold them into the slave trade. and of course, the entire rest of the world for 10,000 years who have been taking slaves of all sorts from every place on earth. which means we are all of us owed reparations. there is also the human condition which is quite unfair and makes some people very smart and others kinda stupid. both the stupid and the smart would be owed a whole bunch of money since the dumb ones were usually murdering the smart ones. also, since islam takes black slaves even as we write these comments, islam owes us all plenty of jack. the UN is tiresome. and furthermore no one asked them what they thought because it is home to every tyrant, dictator, power monger and globalist and no one gives a damn what they say.
Don’t forget, all the MUSLIM nations who were slave TRADERS!
This is a good example to leave the UN and STOP giving them any money. Look what countries are on the human rights commissions of this useless organization. Ask them how much is China, Russia, Iran Somalia, Sudan, Cuba and the endless list of other countries is going to pay all the slaves and peoples whose civil rights are currently being taken away in addition to their past years of aggressions. The hypocrites who just want us to admit past mistakes and to pressure us to pay for all the victims that have been oppressed. You know where all of you can go!!
Hell, what about the LITERAL WHITE GENOCIDE going on in South african and other parts of that continent, where once blacks got INTO power they did all they could to literally DRIVE WHITES OUT, violently?!
WHERE ARE OUR REPARATIONS over that?!
Who the hell is the UN to “demand” anything from the taxpayers of this country??
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again.
No one alive today in this country was a slave, and no one alive today owned any slaves. I never owned any slaves, nor did any ancestor in my family tree. I don’t owe nobody nuthin’, and my taxes shouldn’t be spent on GIVING people money who had no more to do with slavery than I did, except the color of their skin.
The UN can pound sand where the sun don’t shine. Last time I checked, they have zero authority over the United States.
It’s been said, but it’s worth repeating. Get the U.S. out of the U.N. and the U.N. out of the U.S.
This is true; but idiots on the left want the UN to run America because they are Marxists.
“No one alive today in this country was a slave, and no one alive today owned any slaves.”
In the United States, Britain, the greater Anglosphere, and the Western World in general, this is a true statement. Nobody alive in these places owned slaves or was a slave, so in these places the question should be moot.
HOWEVER, glaringly, there are places in the world where slavery is STILL practiced today. Perhaps Ms. Bachelet should try looking where the problem is, rather than where the MONEY is.
BUT You can bet with DO NOTHING RINOS and Biden in ‘charge’, They will GLADLY cowtow to what the UN dictates..
The ONLY way I would consider “reparations”, is with the understanding that it is a ONE TIME event.
This is NOT like “affirmative action” (a NEVER-ENDING “fix”).
Once “reparations” have been paid, we’re DONE (and STOP talking about it).
Their reparations are about as valid as all Blue eyed European Germans demanding reparations from Brown eyed Italians for all the slaves they took at the heighs of Rome’s Power 2000 years ago. If anything, Africans should be paying reparations to the rest of the world for failing to hold up their end of human civilization and progress, and wasting the overabundant resources of that Continent that could so greatly progressed to the benefit of mankind as well as the black Africans they sold for profit to the rest of the world where they and their children ended up in better human situations than anything now offered people who live now in the dark socially incontinent Continent. When and if an African leader acquires a nuclear weapon, the wolrd will soon be an even more deader place to live.
Average life expectancy of a black person born in the U.S. is 30 years longer than that of a black person born in any of the countries in Africa where the slaves came from. We’re to pay reparations for what? Causing black people to live too long?
Blacks have received reparations for 60 years ;;; it is called welfare; keeping their sorry a**s up.
Not to mention that fact that poor blacks in the US live better than most blacks anywhere else in the world.
NOT just welfare, but section 8 housing, Section 11 child care, EBT/WiC and Free medical via medicare… THEY HAVE literally had a good TRILLION OR MORE in reparations!
Pay the reparations but they come with a one way ticket to Rawanda.
I would NEVER consider “Reparations”, as I think the idea is ludicrous. We DON’T owe anything to Blacks today, as not even ONE person is alive today that had ever been a “Slave” ! Black people today have every bit as much opportunity to get ahead in the world, as their White counterparts, in fact in some cases MORE opportunity !
Never pay!!
never pay. no way, no how is anything a one-time thing. There is no one alive to day who should pay reparations for anything. Nor is there any person or group who deserves them. The whole hypothesis is 100% BS. The UN has blood one their hands and is a worthless organization packed with corrupt bureaucrats.
Ward. WE COULD LITERALLY STRIP ALL assets from EVERY WHITE person in america and dole it out to every black person here.. AND IT WOULD STILL NEVER EVER be “Enough!’
#1. I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a)
Black males make up about 6% of the U.S. population but every year commit ~53% of all the murders and ~55% of all robberies in the U.S… Every year in the U.S. there are ~8,600 African-Americans men, women and children killed and 94% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
If less than 3% of the U.S. population belonging to one race commit 53% of all murders in the U.S.. That should indicate that there is a serious problem within that race, NOT within the other races.
Yusra Khogali wrote on Facebook that “Whiteness is not humxness” and that “white skin is sub-humxn,”
Yusra Khogali, co-founder and a leader of the “anti-racist” “Black Lives Matter” movement, does not hide her hatred of white people in her comments on social media. “Plz Allah give me strength to not cuss/kill these white men and white folks out here today.”
#2. On any given day in 2020, an estimated 9.2 million men, women, and children were living in modern slavery in Africa.
The region has the highest rate of prevalence, with 7.6 people living in modern slavery for every 1,000 people in the region.
Countries That Still Have Slavery 2021
India (18.4 million)
China (3.4 million)
Pakistan (2.1 million)
Bangladesh (1.5 million)
Uzbekistan (1.2 million)
North Korea (1.1 million)
Many whose representatives sit on the United Nations Human Rights Council. Ignore the nit wits, and take away their USA funding and take away that building in New York and make them meet in Somalia.
INHUUMAN RIGHTS council more like…
Perhaps if the “blacks” would stop committing MOST of the crimes, (not MY opinion, just a FACT) they would not be arrested MORE than “other races”.
BTW, floyd was “on his way out” from a ILLEGAL DRUG OVERDOSE, long before the police were on the scene , to pick him up for the next CRIME he was in the process of committing.
That police officer was NOT “kneeling on his neck”, because if that were true, he would have “expired” in seconds NOT “minutes”. BTW if someone is choking you, you cannot “cry out” that you cannot breathe because you need AIR to “speak”
This was all POLITICAL and a way for the “family” to get large amounts of $$$$$$$$$$$$$ from FOOLS sending cash to the “go fund my career criminal account”, and a baseless lawsuit , so they could buy more illegal drugs, “BLING”, and a new home out of the “HOOD”. (also gave black LIES matter” an excuse to (B) urn, (L) oot, and (M) urder)
You have to wonder about a group who picks as its hero, George Floyd—career criminal with a record of 6 burglaries, 3 car thefts, multiple trespasses, 2 violent home invasions, 3 armed robberies, dealt Fentanyl & Meth, passed counterfeit money, beat 4 victims senseless and arrested 23 times since 1998. If reparations are due, it’s to Floyd’s victims who should be paid reparations by his estate (which now has millions!)
Floyd was a crimminal and his own actions led to his demise.
Without exception. all Democrat rats are thieves and murders and thieves and murderers are their heroes.
Bowser. JUST LOOK AT most of their other “CUtural icons”.
GANGSTA rappers.
Ball players who often are criminals in their own right…
After deducting the billions spent on welfare and all the failed social programs that the democrat party used to control their blacks, reparations should be paid BY THE DEMOCRAT PARTY to blacks AND any Republican whose party stopped slavery and gave blacks the right to vote. And from this time forward, any time a black commits a crime, his/her/its descendants have to pay the family of the victims. And when reparations are all squandered with the last Cadillac wrecked, the last of the bling worn, the last 500 dollar pedicure used, the last bottle of Ripple consumed . . . then what?
Theyll whine for more.. LIKE ALWAYS.
As the phrase goes. Give a mouse a cookie, they will want a glass of milk.
All these years and all of a sudden racism and reparations is the name of the game. This is one of the biggest scams that ever was. The Black people who were mistreated as slaves are dead and gibe. There is no Black enslavement today nor are there any slave owners. How many times does this need to be pointed out? The modern-day Liberal movement has latched on to an emotionally charged historical incident—blown it entirely out of proportion—has brainwashed too many people into believing that slavery continues to this day—and seeks to reward descendants of slaves as though they, too, were slaves and rack up votes for their Party. I saw a news clip the other day where Robert Johnson, a Black billionaire (that’s BILLIONAIRE) wants reparations for Blacks. Interesting how so many successful Black people campaign for more money for a trumped-up cause. This is such BS.
The origins of reparations obvioulsy originated in one world socialism, and is just another vehicle for redistribution of honest American wealth to the dishonest resulting in a social equity of equal poverty for all. World envy of American’s blessings and jealousy of the success individual freedom brings to the collective human condition of all colors, brings more darkness to the human situation than any skin color created.
Let the African tribes that sold them into slavery pay the reparations. They also must return to the country of their origin to receive the reparations, and make a life there. Most of the people in slavery in the US today are the ones brought across the southern border by the cartels, and forced to work to repay the money they were charged to get here. There is also the sex slave trade, and some food workers. I guess we will be asked to give them reparations as well.
3 or 4 hundred years of interest earned on the original sale of Africans by their fellow Africans should be more than enough to pay their brothers and sisters reparations. Let’s start there!
THOUGH WHERE will those african nations GET THE MONEY TO pay out those reparations from, OTHER THAN HOLDING THEIR HANDS OUT to the UN and USA for ‘international aid’?
Africans must be the dumbest people on earth. Why? Because America is a place that treats people of African heritage so badly, and in spite of that, over 2 million a year come here legally, illegally, or as “refugees.” There are so many places easier to get to from Africa than America, so why are they coming to this terrible place?
It seems to me, the UN needs to spread the word throughout all the African nations about what a terrible place the USA will be for them if they come here. Let them know, if “If you want to leave your homeland, far better places than America await you. China, India, any nation in Europe, or if you prefer to cross an ocean, there is Venezuela, Colombia, and the rest of South America. Any place but the U.S.A. New slogan for Africa: “Go to America…get killed by police.”
Maybe “Reparations” will end “Racism” like removing the Confederate flag from all Capitol buildings did.
what about all the slaves the muslims took over the centuries, including over 500 years of raids to western Europe?
.
Do those descendants get reparation too, huh??
Who benefits the most from the slave trade to this day? That’s who should be paying any reparations.
What a heaping gigantic load of ********!!! Long overdue for the U.S. to get out of the U.N. and kick their headquarters out of the U.S. The State and Federal governments have spent trillions of dollars on programs to help blacks through education, welfare, housing subsidies, etc. and all we get in return is a bunch of whining by the usual cry baby sob sisters. Are reparations going to be paid by the descendants of the 3777 blacks in the south who owned slaves at the start of the civil war? When are we going to acknowledge that the first black slave owner in the original colonies was a black farmer, not a white man. I am sick and tired of the phrase African-American. Blacks make up less than 50% of the total population of the African continent. Just another lying shaming gambit. Time for the blacks in America to get over themselves, step up, and take care of their own business, instead of blaming everyone else for their own failures.
That is why i say trump screwed up BIG TIME< only removing us from the WHO, not the ENTIRE UN AS A WHOLE..
Why do we not hear the stories of the Black American’s, who have thru their own initiative become successful, wealthy and productive? We are only bombarded with stories of how black citizens are “systematically” regarded as second class citizens? In this country anybody and everybody has the opportunity to succeed based upon their own personal willingness to work hard at making that happen. America is and always has been the nation of opportunity. The educated, successful portion of Black America has been strickingly silent in all of this, why is that? Because terrorist groups like BLM do not want their stories of success to be shown to the world, and the liberal press does not want to promote the possibility of a Black American to become successful thru their own initiative.
If people like Oprah Winfrey, and Robert Johnson , BOTH BLACK and BOTH BILLIONAIRES, can be THAT successful, there is NO reason to EVER consider reparations ! Those 2, Blacks and others, are wealthier than 99% of the people in America, and they are Black ! The Democrat Party has ALWAYS wanted to keep Black people on the “Plantation” by giving them, NEVER encouraging them to be successful by actually WORKING !
BECAUSE those blacks would be instantly demonized as “Uncle and AUntie toms”.. OR FLAT OUT IGNORED..
Confiscate everything of everyone that’s so stupid to believe this, including blacks, and distribute their wealth and ONLY their wealth to Africa. It will be the last time that this reparation BS is ever discussed.
The highly polarizing issue of slave reparations is one that, according to leftists, has no statute of limitations and provides the descendants of slaves with a moral claim of financial and emotional benefits against America. As far as many on the left are concerned, no amount of money, preferential treatment, or emotional satisfaction derived from the humiliation and mistreatment of White Americans who are forced to attend diversity and racial equity training sessions will ever satisfy the debt that America owes to Blacks.
The Democrats are using the issue of slave reparations as a major part of their overall strategy to attack the political opposition as being racist and tighten their stranglehold on our federal government. If these power-hungry leftists continue to aggressively push for reparations and enact laws that mandate them, then they will put our nation on a destructive path that could ultimately result in America becoming the Zimbabwe of North America.
We’re well on the way now, dude..
What always irks ME is RE this reparations issue.. THE LEFT IS ALWAYS DEMANDING we punish the kids, grand kids, great grand kids and even Great-great-great grand kids of those who MAY HAVE been involved (NO evidence they were, just you are white, you are guilty), YET FOR DECADES have railed against US PUNISHING THE ACTUAL KIDS OF Illegal invaders into our nation, even going so far as to PUSH FOR DACA to protect them…
1. Black Africans sold other Black Africans into slavery.
2. Slavery still goes on in Africa today.
3. Muslims were enslaving White Europeans, as well as Africans, for centuries. What about them?
4. Slavery was prevalent among the American Indian tribes. How do we address that?
5. Many Irish were simply kidnapped, brought to the US and then worked to death… particularly down in New Orleans. What is that, if not slavery? What about them?
6. What about the slaving history of Spain, Portugal, England, France, and the Netherlands? What about them?
7. The Romans enslaved people for centuries. Slavery continued for centuries after that in Medieval Europe. What about that?
“ALL those don’t matter. ONly slavery of blacks by whites does”.. NOW GIVE US YOUR MONEY!
Quite frankly, I don’t see how any “trust” can be built as long as BLM is looting, burning and destroying. I don’t see how any “trust” can be built when 13% of the population is responsible for most of the crime in America.
SINCE ITS mostly BLACK MALES, that is more like 7% of the population, causing 80%+ of the crime
reparations–when Egypt pays reparations to jews –on that day -we might have a starting point–
when germany pays reparations to the 6 million jews-
weren’t the democrats the criminals doing the slaving -lets see pelosi and the rest of the criminal cartel dig deep out of their own pockets not the american taxpayers who had nothing to do with the democrat crimes-
The United Nations has no moral, let alone legal, authority to ask for reparations, especially on behalf of Africa. Africa has a long tradition of slavery and still honors historical slave owners, including with statues. The UN could cite the existence of slavery in the world today. The UN could cite the murder and other abuse of Christians in Africa and Asia, and now Europe where African and Asian populations have moved. That is in need of correction, without even mentioning money.
THEY ARE TOO SCARED TO cite those slavery/abuses, lest they peeve off china..
The UN needs to be destroyed —–brick by brick
Screw the u n
Good idea as long as the people that are suggesting this action are the only ones paying them. It is their suggestion, then you own it period. While we are at it can you have the French pay reparations to the countries that Napoleon damaged during his European incursions.