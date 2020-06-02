Nike released a new, simply-produced, socially conscious ad to its 112 million Instagram followers Friday, shining a light on racism in America. The ad comes amid violent protests across the country after George Floyd, a black man, died while in Minneapolis police custody. The white officer seen on video holding his knee to Floyd’s neck has now been charged with murder.
The ad replaces Nike’s standard “Just Do It” with a message that starts “For once, Don’t Do it.” Placed over somber music, the ad is simply white text over a black background — with a clear message.
“For once, Don’t Do It.
Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America.
Don’t turn your back on racism.
Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us.
Don’t make any more excuses.
Don’t think this doesn’t affect you.
Don’t sit back and be silent.
Don’t think you can’t be part of the change.
Let’s all be part of the change.”
This is not the first time Nike has taken a stance on social issues. It made news in 2018 with the surprise move of signing Colin Kaepernick to an endorsement deal. Kaepernick created controversy when he started kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games to protest racial injustice. He has not been on an NFL roster since 2016.
Protests first erupted Tuesday, a day after Floyd’s death in a confrontation with police captured on widely seen citizen video. On the video, Floyd can be seen pleading as Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee against him. As minutes pass, Floyd slowly stops talking and moving.
Chauvin was fired. On Friday, he was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, including nearly three minutes after Floyd stopped moving and talking, a criminal complaint said.
An autopsy said the combined effects of being restrained, potential intoxicants in Floyd’s system and his underlying health issues, including heart disease, likely contributed to his death. It revealed nothing to support strangulation as the cause of death.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© Copyright © 2020 Local TV LLC, All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Just remember, we are all racist, because the NIKE BROTHERS, LeBron and Colin Kaepernick said so.
Don’t pretend that Nike is not shamelessly trying to cash in on the Floyd killing for more shoe sales in the black community, and diverting attention to the fact that Derek Chauvin was probably wearing a Nike on that foot he placed upon the neck of Mr. Floyd.
“Protests first erupted Tuesday”
No. Stop right there. Protests don’t erupt. Riots and looting erupt. Protestors assemble peaceably for the legitimate and constitutional redress of concerns against the government.
Protests happen during the light of day. Protestors want everyone to know who they are, and that they’re real people with real concerns.
Riots take place at night. Rioters need to stay anonymous and don’t want anyone to know it was them burning down the buildings or beating bystanders in the streets.
You don’t call in the National Guard to stop protestors. You do it to stop rioters and looters.
Riots take place at night. Rioters need to stay anonymous and don’t want anyone to know it was them burning down the buildings or beating bystanders in the streets.
Yes, that is correct you must always wear your mask and socially distance when rioting and looting like good little girls and boys? Where is COVID-19? Where is Hunter?- LOL
The masses of hard working, tax paying, God loving people of this country should be the one’s protesting in the streets by the millions, especially now that they have time off from work since COVID-19 (Hoax #3) laid them off from work!!