Florida Gov. DeSantis warned potential looters not to prey on the people of Florida.

“They boarded up all the businesses, and there are people that wrote on their plywood, ‘You loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”

“I would not take that chance,” DeSantis said. “Florida is a Second Amendment state.”

