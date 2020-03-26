President Trump tweeted his sarcastic relief on Wednesday about Republican Sen. Mitt Romney testing negative for the COVID-19 disease.
“This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak,” the president tweeted. “He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot!
RINO stands for “Republican In Name Only.”
Mr. Romney was the only GOP senator to vote to convict the president on an article of impeachment last month.
The Utah senator announced on Tuesday that he had tested negative for the disease.
“Nevertheless, guidance from my physician, consistent with the CDC guidelines, requires me to remain in quarantine as the test does not rule out the onset of symptoms during the 14-day period,” Mr. Romney said.
This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot! https://t.co/42zpWW9vzy
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020
Republican strategist John Weaver, who worked with the late Sen. John McCain, tweeted at the president in response: “What the holy hell is wrong with you? People are dying all across the nation, due in part to your inaction, and you are taking time to mock a good man? You are a sorry pathetic excuse of a human. Unfit to lead anything. Save America by resigning!”
© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“The Utah senator announced on Tuesday that he had tested negative for the disease.”
Dang!
An Anti-Trump Republican Strategist John Weaver, Is blatantly at odds with the Trump movement.
So like Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, John Weaver will take every opportunity to condemn President Trump. For Anything.
“What the holy hell is wrong with you? People are dying all across the nation, due in part to your inaction …. ”
As long as Democrats can get RINO’s, like strategist John Weaver, to spread their lies, their work is done
The Swine flu, N1H1, was at least the equal of this one and mostly will prove to have been vastly more deadly. Yet, in 2009 Obama as president did not issue a national emergency until a 1000 were dead, 200 of which were children and possibly a million infected.
President Trump, on the other hand, issued a national emergency when the number infected was around a 1000
That is a thousand times quicker and thanks to the media playing down that virus for Obama it was allowed to work its course through the population without causing a worldwide economic collapse.
So what in the hell was wrong with you, John Weaver, you did not have McCain hammer Obama over the head with that, plenty of dead died then?
Suffering from some degenerative disease that destroys the mind by a toxin from some syndrome you are afflicted with?