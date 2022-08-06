If you want to know what Democrats are attacking at any given time, just watch how they label something. It’s the opposite of what it would mean to any normal person.

For instance, “reproductive care” is not about reproducing, that is, having babies. It’s about abortion or preventing pregnancies.

“Gender affirming” or “gender confirming” policies do not verify actual genders. Instead, they deny biology and elevate delusions into enforced falsehoods. They should be called “gender-denying” policies. Better yet, here are terms used by a Daily Mail medical writer who opposes these experiments on children: “poison, mutilate and sterilize.”

The “Respect for Marriage Act” is the latest example of the Left’s outright lying. The bill, which would repeal the federal Defense of Marriage Act, is a full-throated attack on the essence of marriage for thousands of years – its sexual complementarity. It passed the House on July 19 by a vote of 267-157, with all 220 Democrats voting yes.

The bill was introduced as a response to Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion in Dobbs, which overturned Roe v. Wade. Justice Thomas opined that faulty legal reasoning might also be revisited in other landmark cases such as the 2015 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. This triggered moaning and wailing, along with personal attacks on Thomas and his wife Ginni.

The misnamed “Respect for Marriage Act” is an assault on marriage, sanity, civilization and religious liberty. It distorts reality, denies biology and lays the groundwork for punishing people who understand that marriage is the union of male and female. As with the trans craze, it will force people to lie in order to survive in modern society. In a biblical sense, it means bowing to a false idol.

“This little stick of dynamite, the Respect for Marriage Act, does the opposite of what it says it does. It’s anything but respect. And this is just part of a long line of obfuscations [from the Democrats].” (Columnist Robert Knight, in an interview with AFN)

Marriage is the foundation of civilization, as Confucius observed 2,500 years ago. It is the first human institution created by God. For Christians, it also represents the relationship between Jesus Christ and His church at the end of time. It is supremely important, not an arbitrary arrangement of individuals. History bears out that no society, regardless of its religious culture, can weaken marriage without unleashing ruin.

In America, marriage was unquestionably the glue that held society together. That is, it did until the advent of the sexual revolution: no-fault divorce, promiscuity, pornography, cohabitation, the LGBTQ agenda, legalized abortion and the Democrats’ anti-marriage Great Society welfare state.

It should be obvious by now that the Democrat Party is wholly dedicated to suicidal Marxist policies that are destroying America economically, socially and culturally. Not a single House Democrat voted no on the “Respect for Marriage Act.” More shocking is that 47 Republican House members voted for it and several morally obtuse GOP senators say they will back it.

Republican leaders largely have been feckless, ducking the question with answers like “now is not the time,” or “other issues are more important.” They have a gnat’s-eye view of human history.

Republicans are counting on Biden’s disastrous policies to deliver GOP victories in November. They apparently don’t see the need to explain the bigger picture in which cultural and economic decline are inextricably entwined. That’s something Ronald Reagan understood, shifting millions of blue-collar Democrats into the GOP. Similarly, Donald Trump’s campaign was about more than economics; he promised to stop much of the madness and acted to do so.

The GOP’s unwillingness now to unashamedly defend the moral order is not only wrong but a wasted opportunity. Millions of Hispanics and blacks are looking for political champions to voice their values. Democrats are terrified that, as in South Texas, Hispanic voters are figuring out how much contempt Democrats have for mom-and-dad families and U.S. citizenship.

There is also a growing number of blacks who see through the Democrats’ scheme to destroy their families, hook them on government aid and replace them with millions of illegal immigrants if they don’t toe the party line.

But many in the GOP still listen to Washington Post and New York Times “journalists” who helpfully advise Republicans to lurch to the left. This past week, Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz said he supported same-sex marriage. This gives Keystone State conservatives a Hobson’s choice between Marxist Democrat John Fetterman or a RINO who has joined the cultural wrecking crew against the moral order.

Some of the blame must go to Donald Trump, who was a great president, but a mixed bag when supporting candidates. Dr. Oz attracted only 31 percent of GOP primary voters despite Mr. Trump’s endorsement. The GOP is counting on Dr. Oz’s celebrity and the Democrats’ awful economy to carry him to victory in November.

Maybe they will. Mr. Fetterman is genuinely scary, a six-foot-eight-inch male version of AOC. But it doesn’t help to poke the GOP’s activist base in the eye.

Getting back to the Democrats’ penchant for lying, “Respect for Marriage Act” chief sponsor Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, says perverting marriage will establish “equality” and “liberty.”

I don’t think those words mean what he thinks they mean.

Editor’s note: Robert Knight was a draftsman of the federal Defense of Marriage Act.