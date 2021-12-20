In what can only be viewed as a blatantly racist move, two of the larger online real estate search platforms have decided to remove any data reporting crime statistics because they argue it’s racist.

Both Realtor.com and Redfin are removing and refusing to post crime data from their website, respectively.

In a company statement, the CEO of Realtor.com, David Doctorow, telegraphed either his Wokeness or his fear of the Woke mob – or both, when he said the crime map layer had been removed in order “to rethink the safety information we share on Realtor.com and how we can best integrate it as part of a consumer’s home search experience.”

Doctorow said the removal was an effort to scrutinize what safety means to buyers and renters. He said it was an effort to “reimagine how we integrate safety data” on the platform.

On the same day, Redfin’s chief growth officer, Christian Taubman, denounced crime data being included on real estate websites.

Why This Is Important

The fact that Realtor.com and Redfin believe including crime data is racist telegraphs that they understand there is a crime problem in neighborhoods and among the demographics, they seek to shelter.

How does not reporting on the facts of crime data serve the issue of safety? In fact, how is excluding crime data from the information provided to a real estate client even serving the client?

Crime is a fact of life. So too are the statistics that are compiled from those criminal acts. But the Woke and the race-baiting activists, like alcoholics and drug addicts in denial, refuse to acknowledge the truth and, therefore, become a significant part of the problem.

That there is more crime in more populated areas is a truth. That there is a very real crime problem among the Black community – as per the FBI crime statistics year after year – is also a truth. In fact, where homicides are concerned, Black-on-Black violent crime is the chief cause.

Additionally, a majority of gangs that call urban and near-urban areas home turf, are minority-led. This does not absolve the White gangs, but the numbers are what they are and anyone giving a damn about the truth has to put on their big boy and girl pants and acknowledge the truth.

Instead, the Woke have dedicated themselves to not only refusing to acknowledge the truth but also to ignoring the root cause of the truth. Instead of calling out the leaders of the Black community and joining with them in rectifying the scourge of violence that preys on urban communities – predominantly minority and then again predominantly Black, the Woke attempt to propagandize that it is every other entity and person’s fault but the ones actually committing the violence.

If you are looking for a new home, a place to raise your children, to prosper, to grow old, and through it all to be safe, how is ignoring the truth of the existence of crime in any given neighborhood something that will help end that crime?

Americans, the overwhelming majority of Americans, have reached the end of their tolerance for the unmitigated stupidity that is “Wokeness.” Never before in the history of our nation has the arrogant ignorance of so few affected so many. It is time to retire the “cool” label for the Woke and time to start calling them the fragile, cause de jour, snowflakes they are.

And by the way, you don’t need Realtor.com or Redfin to compile crime data for any given neighborhood. You can research it at NeighborhoodScout.com.

For that matter, if Realtor.com and Redfin don’t care enough about the safety of your family to be open about the crime that may exist in a neighborhood, why would you even want to use them?

View all of Mr. Salvato’s news analysis at UndergroundUSA.com.

Frank Salvato is the executive partner at The CompassPoint Group, LLC. He is the co-host of the Underground USA podcast as heard on iHeart Radio, Pandora, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts, and anywhere podcasts are heard. His writing has been recognized by the US House International Relations Committee and the Japan Center for Conflict Prevention. His analysis has been published by The American Enterprise Institute, The Washington Times, National File, and Accuracy in Media, and is nationally syndicated. Mr. Salvato appeared on The O’Reilly Factor on FOX News Channel and is the author of six monographs examining internal and external threats facing our country. He can be heard twice-weekly on “The Captain’s America: Third Watch” radio program syndicated nationally on the Salem Broadcasting Network and Genesis Communications affiliate stations.