Different name, same rebellious band.

The Chicks singer Natalie Maines accused President Trump of “murder” because of his alleged negligence in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s no leadership,” she said on Monday’s installment of “The Howard Stern Show.”

Maines, who got into hot water for trashing President George W. Bush in 2003, tried to then get off topic, but Stern asked the 45-year-old singer to finish her thought.

“It’s unbelievable…. It is crazy that we have a leader that is — I mean, it’s murder,” she continued. “It’s second degree murder. He’s not having to physically kill people but his ignoring things and speaking complete lies, retweeting that Chuck Woolery tweet, it’s unbelievable.”

Maines and her band, then called The Dixie Chicks before their recent name change, were boycotted by radio stations and abandoned by some fans in 2003 when the singer spoke out against George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq.

“Just so you know, we’re on the good side with y’all,” she told fans during a show. “We do not want this war, this violence. And we’re ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas.”

According to Maines, The Chicks’ new album title “Gaslighter” — the band’s first in 14 years — was inspired in part by news stories about President Trump’s propensity to distort reality.

She also confessed the songs on the album were inspired in part by the dissolution of her nearly 20-year marriage to actor Adrian Pasdar, which ended in December following a two year legal battle. Stern wondered if some of the lyrics in “Gaslighter” songs could violate the terms of the non-disclosure agreement that Maines said was part of the divorce.

“I hope not,” she said.

That experience convinced Maines, who’s been married twice, that weddings aren’t for her.

“I’m closed off to marriage,” she declared.

Maines said she’s in no hurry to get back to dating, but confessed that actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Bradley Cooper top her list of bachelors.

