CHICAGO (AP) — Fifteen people were injured, one person was being questioned and multiple suspects were being sought after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side where at least one squad car was present, police said.
First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said mourners outside a funeral home in the Gresham neighborhood were fired upon Tuesday from a passing vehicle. Carter said several targets of the shooting returned fire. The vehicle later crashed and the occupants fled in several directions. Carter said all the victims were adults.
A person of interest was being questioned Tuesday night but no arrests had been made, said police spokesman Hector Alfaro.
The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city.
Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents.
— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 21, 2020
Most victims were taken by the Chicago Fire Department to nearby hospitals in serious condition, said spokesman Larry Langford. They include 10 women from the ages of 21 and 65, including one of whom was shot in the chest, police said. The 65-year-old was treated at the scene.
Other victims include a man who was shot in the chest, arm and forearm, and two men, 32 and 22, who were shot in a hand, police said.
Police said the shooting happened at or near the site of a funeral or post-funeral event for a man fatally shot last week in the Englewood neighborhood.
Arnita Geder and Kenneth Hughes said they heard gunshots while in their home watching television, adding that they came outside to find bodies that were shot up and “laying everywhere.”
“We thought it was a war out here,” Geder told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s ridiculous all the shooting that’s going on out here, it really has to stop.”
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday night in a series of Twitter posts that “far too many people” have attended funerals and attempted to begin the process of healing entire communities following another “senseless tragedy.” She added that people with information should speak up, even if anonymously.
“When a person picks up a gun, we suffer as a city. This cannot be who we are. Too many guns are on our streets and in the hands of people who should never possess them,” Lightfoot continued. “These individuals will be held accountable.”
Carter said at least 60 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone other than attendees of the funeral were victims, nor if anyone in the SUV had been wounded. The person being questioned was uninjured, according to authorities. Investigators haven’t determined how many people were involved in the shooting.
A squad car was assigned to monitor the funeral as a precaution because of the sizable number of mourners attending, Carter said, adding that he was unaware of any warnings from community activists that trouble at the funeral was imminent.
“The district commander took every precaution that he could,” Carter said.
Lightfoot, after threatening to sue if President Donald Trump acted without her permission, also noted earlier Tuesday that the city would be working with federal agents to fight crime.
Lightfoot has been skeptical of federal agents being sent to Chicago by Trump due to the controversy in Portland, Oregon, where the Trump administration sent federal officers after weeks of protests there over police brutality and racial injustice that followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Lightfoot said she expects Chicago will receive resources that will plug into existing federal agencies that already work with the city, including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Oregon’s governor and Portland’s mayor have expressed anger with the presence of the federal agents, saying that the city’s protests had started to ease just as the federal agents started taking action.
Trump has framed such protests in the nation’s large cities as a failure by “liberal Democrats” who run them, praised the officers’ actions and said he was looking to send agents to other cities.
He pointed to rising gun violence in Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city, where more than 63 people were shot, 12 fatally, over the weekend.
Associated Press writer Torrance Latham contributed to this report.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
How many more people need to die before this lawless mayor cares more about preserving life than trying to oppose President Trump?
How are we not well past the point where we need to declare Martial Law and have her arrested?
Lori Lightfoot; “We cannot give shelter to killers.” ( So we just let them loose after arrest) “People know who are responsible.” (Her Democrat administration desperate to keep Trump out of office).
I haven’t seen such shrilled Lightfoot political side stepping since Tiny Tim recorded “Tiptoe through the tulips.” Tiny Tim died on stage right after a rendition of it.
Lightfoot has dishonored her Oath of office by not protecting the citizens and businesses of that state ,people of that state need to vote for a new governor.and get someone in office that can not be persuaded by others ,to follow them in their vendetta for their hatred for another person,that is what the Democrats are doing because of Pelosi’s hatred for Trump, people like that has no place in our Government. to Spite Trump Pelosi is out to destroy our country.
Trump is being given bad advice. Trump needs to nationalize the National Guard and along with the FBI and Federal Marshals, send them into the inner cities in force. Do not allow the police, the National Guard, the FBI or the Federal Marshals to take crap from these Black ***** Matters and Antifa *****. Trump has to go into the inner cities in force, with thousands of the National Guard, the FBI and the Federal Marshalls, not a few dozen, that is a joke. Shoot this anarchist trash or build gallows and hang them. Trump should have stopped all of this anarchy weeks ago.
Say what you want about cross-dressing J. Edgar Hoover, but he and his G-men would have cleaned out the Chicago Gangsters in a month. Precedent HAS been set for Federal Agents to come into Chicago for a street sweep. This latest gang bang that shot up 14 people at another Gang banger’s funeral is reminiscent of the St. Valentines day Massacre. Al Capone is buried about 2 blocks from where my Great Grandfather’s farm used to be near Oakbrook along with Chicago mob boss and Sinatra buddy Sam Giancana. How soon we forget, when history is rewritten and destroyed. Don’t see their grave sites desecrated like our Forefather’s. The difference this time is the criminals now run the government. Their name is Democrat and their tax guns are much more deadly than those Thompson machine guns Capone used.
This lightfoot idiot is deranged! When the federal agents get there to help chicago police, the first arrest made should be lightfoot! Charges; accessory to murder and incitement to riot, among others!
I agree 100% she is just as guilty as the murderers charge her the same as them
How will she stop them? Call the police?
What I fail to understand is are the voting citizens of these cities and states so effing stupid that they keep electing these do nothing libtards? I used to go to Chicago several times a year on business and it didn’t seem they were so dumb.
They have been trained from birth to VOTE AS THEY ARE TOLD!
That is because it is not the GOOD citizens of Chicago that vote them in, but instead the mystery voters that only “show up” on that magic day in November.
Lightfoot and Chicago are a joke! She couldn’t manage a lemon aid stand!
Trump can send in the Feds and in the short run it will help stop the violence.
For the long term the people of Chicago have to elect people to City Council and the Mayor’s office
that stand for law and order. Then they might have a chance at a decent city.
The terrible thing is it is Black on Black crime every time.
Just 2 more days till weekend shoot-em-up begins again! How many kids can you kill this weekend Chicago!
LOL, As if she has a choice in the matter. Chicago is next I think, or NYC. NYC is out of control as well. The Police need some serious help. NYC needs a real mayor.
Ms Lightfoot has got some real mental issues. Putting her emotions about Trump before the Citizens of Chicago, shameful, shameful, shameful. It seems to be about everyone’s feelings these day’s. What happened to TRUTH?
Liberals don’t care about TRUTH, with them it’s all about FEELINGS ! If they “Feel” a certain way about something, they will not even listen to facts, OR the truth.
She can’t stop the rioters, she can’t stop the feds.
Lightfoot needs to be removed from office for dereliction of duty. She is causing the deaths of scores of Chicago citizens and terrifying the rest. No city, no matter how “liberal” should allow such lawlessness to continue!
There are times when LYNCHING IS APPROPRIATE for the message to get through.
Vandalizing a federal building is a federal offense. Tranny is a federal offense. What part of these federal crimes doesn’t this idiot mayor get? Trump has more than enough authority to go into Chitown. I would love to see her try and stop him. Arrest her butt for obstruction.
who votes for “things” like this mayor
she/it has all the special categories covered….. woman, black, gay, ugly and stupid
these Dem mayors need to be removed for incompetence and endangering citizens.. and illegals
COMMENT“When a person picks up a gun, we suffer as a city. This cannot be who we are. Too many guns are on our streets and in the hands of people who should never possess them,” Lightfoot continued
Perhaps the VICTIM CLASS/TARGETS should be TRAINED AND ARMED so when the ‘wrong people’ show up, they DIE FIRST?
“….This cannot be who we are.”
It’s who you HAVE BEEN for well over one hundred years. Who is she kidding?….Millennials!
Something about a bull d y k e that just doesn’t wit well with men. This disease she has helps her to make faulty decisions when dealing with men.
Go figure.
“Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents.”
Your bad residents (gangs, thugs, fatherless teenagers) are terrorizing Chicago.
President Trumps LEOs (“troops”) will target the bad residents, NOT the good residents.
Three reasons why Lightfoot may be taking this position:
1) Mental illness.
2) Those bad residents vote for her if she lets them be (think about that for a minute).
3) All the above.
Her position makes sense to a socialist. Power is all important. Control.
Black “lives” mean absolutely nothing. They are, as individuals, seen to be as much use as a broken down tractor in Manhattan. They only matter to Democratic Socialists as a voting/ domestic terrorist block.
When stupid trumps ugly – wow what a nightmare.
Lady?, I hate to tell you this, but Chicago is GONE! Soon to follow, Baltimore, Detroit, LA and NYC! I forgot Portland, Seattle and Michigan. Take a look at what each of these cities have in common and you will come to the same conclusion. There is NO fix for these communist democrat run cities. It’s time to call in the bull dozers and raze the inner cities to the ground! These are cancer cells within our nation and we all know what must be done to KILL the cancer. MAGA!