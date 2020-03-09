House Democrats are set to vote on dismantling President Trump’s travel ban this week and rein in the executive branch’s authority to declare travel restrictions.
Known as the No Ban Act, the bill would reverse restrictions on the countries under the travel ban and strengthen provisions in the Immigration and Nationality Act that prohibit religious discrimination.
The legislation would require that any future travel ban be temporary, subject to congressional oversight and be based in response to specific actions from foreign agents that pose a threat to the U.S.
“President Trump’s Muslim Ban is a hateful policy, born from bigotry, that denies both our country and millions of aspiring Americans a better future,” said Rep. Judy Chu of California.
