According to the Fox poll, 69% of voters believe America is the greatest country to live – that is down 14 points from 2015. The decline is led by those under the age of 45, although the percentage declined across all age groups.
When asked if America’s best days are ahead of or behind her, Republicans showed the largest decline in optimism about the future – down 35 percent since 2017.
Alex McFarland of Truth for a New Generation has an idea why younger people are down on America.
“These Millennials and younger that don’t think America is a great place to live, for one thing they may have never traveled to other parts of the world … and seen how the rest of the world doesn’t have the amenities we take for granted,” he suggests.
He also says young Americans have never seen America at her best.
“They’ve come up in K-12 public school, where America is endlessly denigrated,” McFarland observes. “They’re reflecting the worldview that’s been pumped into them.”
He is reminded of a picture from the 1930s that shows a farmer and kids as it begins to rain after a long drought. The farmer is elated. The kids, never having seen rain, are perplexed.
“We’re living at a time where there are masses of young adults and teens — they’ve never seen a move of God … in this nation,” the apologist observes. “We who know the Lord, we’ve got to pray, and we’ve got to help this generation rediscover God and country.”
social media and socialism are there gods.
WHY DO you think a # of folk like myself, has “Since social media came out”, that it would be our DEATH KNELL…
The younger generations have had a life of milk and honey given to them.
“Unless you have bad times, you can’t appreciate the good times.”
This whiny generation has never known bad times, but I fear that they will come to know very bad times ahead.
And there you have it. When the dunce in the White House along with his entire administration exhibit nothing but blatant incompetence and disdain for the country, no wonder the youth see things as they do. Here, the top leader stole the Presidential election and got away with it—what does that tell kids? Members of Congress encouraging violence and racial division and turning their heads to unchecked rioting in city after city. Defunding and reforming police departments as crime rises across the Nation. They are not getting a very pretty picture for sure.
I bring you good news: There are young children who are being taught the Word of God and are asking Jesus to forgive their sins. I know this because I lead Children’s Church (4 year old thru 4th grade) every other Sunday morning. (Others do the weeks in between.) Our little congregation has baptized several kids in the last few months. We are grateful to the Lord for His blessings upon our church, in general, and upon our children especially. It is amazing that a small church in a small town (population about 500) has an attendance of about 120. Praise the Lord !!
Three essential ingredients: The blessing of God, a dedicated pastor, and people willing to do the work.
I urge all of God’s people everywhere to pray for the children’s ministry at your church…when work to make it bigger and better.