New concerns about Joe Biden’s age and mental and physical health are raising the question: What is the president’s real exit strategy?
Biden was greeted over the weekend by a long story in the liberal New York Times about his age, with a number of aides anonymously quoted as showing concern about him falling over or being unable to read even the Teleprompter.
At 79, Biden’s age is becoming an “uncomfortable issue” for him and his party, according to the Times.
“He often shuffles when he walks, and aides worry he will trip on a wire,” the Times reported. “He stumbles over words during public events, and they hold their breath to see if he makes it to the end without a gaffe.”
It was devastating timing for the unpopular Biden, who is already being peppered with questions about his ability to do the job because of his advanced age.
The question is no longer will Biden run for another term, it’s whether he can even complete his first term.
Whether it’s the attempted handshake with no one there, the inability to complete a sentence without flubbing, the reading of “repeat line here” in the Teleprompter or the fall from his bicycle, Biden has been hammered by a slew of incidents suggesting that his age is catching up to him.
Biden was reportedly furious that so much attention went to the bike fall, an incident that was played over and over again on late night TV shows.
Aides are careful to only allow Biden to work five days a week from the White House, giving him a much needed weekend break in Delaware. And they are living constantly in fear of the latest gaffe, according to the Times.
Some Democrats believe privately that he won’t run for re-election. He is wallowing in sub-40% approval ratings – worse than Donald Trump at this point in his presidency – and facing a possible recession.
Biden has publicly insisted he plans on running for another term, but at this point that’s just posturing to avoid being labeled a lame duck.
The fact that White House aides are now whispering about the age problem indicates they could be trying to send a signal that he should be thinking about getting out.
With the midterms coming up and Democrats facing a possible shellacking, Biden’s fortunes could only get worse. The whispers about him quitting could become a torrent of stories speculating he won’t last. Even Democrats won’t be able to defend him.
The fact is that Democrats will be far better off if Biden bows out after his first term, paving the way for other candidates to get in.
If he steps aside before the midterms, would that be a shocker that helps Democrats keep Congress? Aides could simply portray the resignation as a health issue – not a political one.
But getting Biden out of the way will be more difficult than it looks.
The stubborn septuagenarian won’t go away quietly.
This corrupt demented puppet president Hoe Biden is but a puppet, obediently doing what his treasonous masters are telling him to do and say.
This treasonous, hateful, destructive, immoral, socialist Democrat Party and their corrupt, demented puppet president has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Democrat President, Joe Biden, Everybody Has Heard the Phrase, ” Low Hanging Fruit,” Joe Biden Is ” Low Hanging Fruit. ”
Like I stated many times, the DemocRATS are the biggest threat to our nation…..they have been in power too long, and now we are seeing the results of 40 +years. We have had a few good years, with Ronald Reagan, and Donald Trump, but we need at least a good 20 years of Republican Leadership like we had with Reagan and Trump to be whole again.
Assuming the left doesn’t STEAL the 2024 election ,like they did with the 2020 one.
He is incapable of a strategy—I just hope he exits—FAST !!!!!
Son Of Thunder on 9:19 am July 15, 2022
“…He is incapable of a strategy—I just hope he exits—FAST !!!!!…”
Democrat President, Joe Biden, Joe Biden Was Just A PUPPET, His Handlers F. ed Up! The elite of the democrat Party Up and exposed their Leftist Agenda.
W need to be asking what is his HANDLERS strategy?!
Pretend Scranton Middle class Joe’s exit strategy, like his half-truth half-African master Obama has always been to exit stage Left, just like Snagglepuss the Lion cartoon character. Extreme left is what is the surprise in the greatest American sellout since Benedict Arnold sold himself to the British. Before the election, Am I the only one who heard him slip the lip that he would not finish his term, just like he slipped the lip about Ukraine losing some territory? The deal was cut with Bernie and CLyburn from the beginning to get a communist in the form of a Kamala at the top of our political food chain, by hook or by crook. Snagglepuss used to get the crook as he was pulled off stage, and Joe will show his crookedness as well as he leaves outwardly kicking and screaming, but inwardly stroking his bankbook with a smile, and a hand full of pardons for his crime family.
One thing is certain, he will not ‘fade away’ as in the famous citation by Douglas MacArthur. Too many liberals have too much invested in him and riding on him to let him go, he is their point man, they have no one else that anyone trusts to be the figure head of the party, the wild and crazies won’t do! Worse yet, he has alienated most people who thought he was the nice kind gentleman of the fiction created around him.
If any every one had done their homework before they voted for even just one DemocRAT, they would have known that Biden is not to be trusted, and neither is Soros, Obama, and the rest of the Swamp Dwellers! They are evil, and we all knew it, except the mental midgets in the crowd. Every one had the same access to the ” Bad Decisions: The life of Joe Biden ” everyone of us, knew what a racist he was, what a brown nosed puppet he was to Obama, and what a corrupt American he is! So I cannot see that 80+ mental midgets voted for him or elected Obama to his second term. I feel that our elections have been compromised many years ago….I felt it then and I feel it now!
You expect libtards to do Homework, before voting??