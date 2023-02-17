A mystery object shot down by U.S. fighter jets amid ongoing hysteria sparked by a Chinese spy balloon may have been a $12 inflatable launched by a hobby group in Illinois.

The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade (NIBBB) reported one of its balloons ‘missing in action’ around the same location – and at the time time – a U.S. Air Force jet downed an unidentified object near Alaska using a $400,000 Sidewinder missile.

NIBBB said its ‘K9YO’ balloon last reported its location shortly before 1am GMT on Saturday, February 11 (8pm EST on February 10), near the coast of southwest Alaska.

Bottlecap Balloon Brigade – a Missouri hobby group – claims its $12 weather balloon last pinged near Yukon on February 10 – hours before F-22 brought down UFO in SAME area with $400k missile

— Read more at the Daily Mail

"The descriptions of all three unidentified objects shot down Feb. 10-12 match the shapes, altitudes and payloads of the small pico balloons, which can usually be purchased for $12-180 each, depending on the type" — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) February 16, 2023

In Presser, Biden Can’t Explain Why He’s Softer On Chinese Spying Than On Weather Balloons

The three unidentified objects the U.S. military shot out of North American airspace last week using six-figure missiles were “most likely” instruments owned by private research and recreation organizations for scientific purposes, President Joe Biden told reporters during a press conference on Thursday.

According to Biden, the U.S. government is still uncertain about what these objects are and what they were used to do, which is why crews are working to uncover the downed objects’ debris.

Despite the objects’ seemingly innocuous purposes, Biden bragged that if “any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will take it down.”

— Read more at Politico

President Biden acknowledges that he shot down three runaway weather balloons, yet he had a *Chinese spy balloon* in his sights over the Aleutians, failed to take the shot, and let it float across America. Pathetic. The CCP is laughing at him, which is dangerous for America. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 16, 2023

To be fair, Biden is providing is powerful deterrence for any high school science clubs that might try to invade America…. https://t.co/kk5NNMtDCE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 16, 2023