Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes has warned that as many as 60,000 migrants, including mostly Haitian are heading towards the United States-Mexico border. The impromptu camp in the Texas town of Del Rio witnessed a drastic surge of migrants, mainly from Haiti and still waiting to be picked up by the authorities earlier this month. However, US President Joe Biden administration under bipartisan criticism for the “chaos” that resulted from “failure to enforce immigration laws and halt illegal crossings.”

As per an Axios report, the Panama Foreign minister also cast doubt on the Biden administration being caught unaware by the Haitian migrant crisis. She also emphasised that the government had “sounded the alarm when we should have.” Mouynes said, “We’ve engaged with every single authority that we can think of, that we can come across, to say, ‘Please, let’s pay attention to this.’”

What is the Biden government doing about this?

DHS Officials: Mayorkas Warning of Huge Migrant Surge if Title 42 Ends

Government officials are preparing for the largest surge of migrant traffic in decades at the United States’ southern border if Title 42 restrictions set in place almost two years ago over the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted Tuesday, according to sources inside the Department of Human Services.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this week, while speaking with department officials, asked if the division is prepared to face a scenario that could result in 350,000 to 400,000 migrants crossing the border in October, two DHS officials familiar with the call told NBC News.

If that happens, it will be double the 21-year record broken in July when 210,000 migrants crossed the border and entered the United States.

There are between 80,000 to 120,000 migrants transiting various countries headed towards the U.S. and under Biden a de facto open border The worse is yet to come — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 29, 2021

Do they think firing unvaccinated border agents will help?

