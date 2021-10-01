Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes has warned that as many as 60,000 migrants, including mostly Haitian are heading towards the United States-Mexico border. The impromptu camp in the Texas town of Del Rio witnessed a drastic surge of migrants, mainly from Haiti and still waiting to be picked up by the authorities earlier this month. However, US President Joe Biden administration under bipartisan criticism for the “chaos” that resulted from “failure to enforce immigration laws and halt illegal crossings.”
As per an Axios report, the Panama Foreign minister also cast doubt on the Biden administration being caught unaware by the Haitian migrant crisis. She also emphasised that the government had “sounded the alarm when we should have.” Mouynes said, “We’ve engaged with every single authority that we can think of, that we can come across, to say, ‘Please, let’s pay attention to this.’”
– Read more at Republic World.
What is the Biden government doing about this?
DHS Officials: Mayorkas Warning of Huge Migrant Surge if Title 42 Ends
Government officials are preparing for the largest surge of migrant traffic in decades at the United States’ southern border if Title 42 restrictions set in place almost two years ago over the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted Tuesday, according to sources inside the Department of Human Services.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this week, while speaking with department officials, asked if the division is prepared to face a scenario that could result in 350,000 to 400,000 migrants crossing the border in October, two DHS officials familiar with the call told NBC News.
If that happens, it will be double the 21-year record broken in July when 210,000 migrants crossed the border and entered the United States.
– Read more at NewsMax
There are between 80,000 to 120,000 migrants transiting various countries headed towards the U.S. and under Biden a de facto open border
The worse is yet to come
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 29, 2021
Do they think firing unvaccinated border agents will help?
“US President Joe Biden administration under bipartisan criticism for the “chaos” that resulted from “failure to enforce immigration laws and halt illegal crossings.” ,
Now we have 60,000 more coming to the U.S. to be supported by U.S. taxpayers…..
because the traitorous, socialist Democrat Party will allow them in. 🙁 🙁 🙁
‘Please, let’s pay attention to this.’ How long are WE the PEOPLE going to allow this traitorous, socialist Democrat Party to destroy our country, our economy and our sovereignty??? 🙁 🙁 🙁
There can be no doubt now of the true mission of Kamala to Central America which was to help organize the Haitian invasion and open the doors of opportunity for gangs of law breaking criminals to attack en masse the formerly secured American borders and flood the nation with more Democrat reflected images and faces that reflect their oh so easily controlled social dependent voting public of social parasites unable and unwilling to embrace honest American values,,,,who seek to dishonestly steal that which should be honestly and legally earned. Joe and his party like Ali Baba and his 40 thieves would have us believe that those who break the laws to enter America will once here miraculously turn into law abiding citizens and revert from their lives of wealth consumption into wealth creating people. If wishes were horses beggars would ride, and if speakers are from the party of donkeys and mules, productive Americans would all now get trampled in their stampedes they create at our borders where the green pasturs they seek to feed upon are soon turned into browned out burned out wastelands they leave in their paths and woke wakes.
this has to stop or we will cease to exist a nation and the gop is chicken ####.
Governor Abbott get your National Guard on the Border now to stop these invaders, or are YOU really one of those Globalist like your buddy George W. B and need to get his ok. All your talk is not backing up your actions. 1000 National guardsmen is not enough.
This mass invasion of unidentifiable foreign migrants & surrender of US sovereignty by Dem Party govt is equivalent to the Dem Party govt catastrophic US surrender to Islamic terrorists in Afghanistan.
Sick of hearing about “mistreated” foreign migrants who are in reality defiantly breaking our immigration & any other laws as they please.
There should be as many buses as needed at locations.of illegal border crossing to return & dump them right back to other side of border.
We cannot allow millions foreign migrants to just walk into US illegally or to stay here. They must be turned back &/or those already released to interior must be apprehended & deported to apply thru authorized channels from their own or other third countries, no excuses accepted.
The Dem Party govt is allowing mass illegal migration in order to overwhelm US so they can then justify eliminating existing immigration laws & declare amnesty / citizenship for unlimited millions of illiterate, dependent, criminal &/or Socialism indoctrinated foreign nationals with no skills & no allegiance to US.
If the government does not put their foot down on these invasions that are occurring daily, then the people must take up arms to do it. Sadly that is the only way to get the attention of these morons in power.