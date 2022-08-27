TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci during a rally in Orlando Wednesday, describing the top infectious disease expert as an “elf,” and called for him to be thrown across the Potomac River.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subject of partisan attacks, announced Monday he will leave the federal government in December.
“I’m just sick of seeing him,” DeSantis said during the Florida GOP’s “Keep Florida Free” rally days after Fauci announced he would be stepping down from government. “I know he says he’s going to retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac.”
DeSantis claimed that COVID lockdowns and at-home learning caused “permanent damage” to kids.
“They refused to admit the lockdowns failed,” DeSantis said. “They refused to admit forced masking failed.”
He added that thousands fled states with more restrictive policies for new homes in the Sunshine State.
Fauci has repeatedly insisted that vaccinations and social distancing measures limit transmissions and save lives. Fauci even publicly disagreed with former President Trump over the level of threat the virus posed and was among the leading voices calling for mitigation measures.
Some Republicans suggested Fauci timed his departure from government to avoid dealing with a GOP majority taking power next year.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is a great patriot and is not intimidated by this treasonous, destructive, dishonest, socialist Democrat Party.
One would have to be brain dead, a fool or a Democrat Party’s “useful idiot” to continue to support this treasonous, destructive, dishonest, socialist Democrat Party. 😯
I disagree with DeSantis,,,Fauci is not an Elf. Elves are workers and helpers, like the ones that help Santa. Fauci is more of a troll that wants to stop the Billy Goats Gruff from crossing the Democrat Bridge to nowhere and find greener conservative Republican pastures on the other side, or perhaps the Gizmo gremlin all cuddly on the outside until his basement lockdown cocooned offspring are fed free social benefits after midnight, then transform into ravenous appetite monstrous, scaly Democrat Gremlin Executive ordered hit squads, or perhaps a Leprechaun hording his COVID pot of gold, hoping the rainbow coalition of the walking braindead don’t lead someone to find his hidden ill-gotten COVID created treasures. I understand he seldom frequents bars lest he get caught up in a midget tossing contest. If George Washington tried to throw him across the Delaware like he did with a silver a dollar, the weight of Fauci’s COVID silver lined pockets would cause him to sink to the bottom to dwell with his fellow Democrat enriched swamp people, halfway across.
How’s about throw him in JAIL instead!
“treasonous, destructive, dishonest, socialist Democrat Party.”
You’re being redundant.
More like a little elf that should be walking on the bottom of the Potomac in cement boots.
And sleep with the fishes like most Mafia crime mebers end up with. I hope the fishes that feed on him don’t catch a disease and start another plague.
” To fool the people is is only thought, and though he’s slippery they still get caught ,
and so if that kind of life is what you wish, You may grow up to be a fish?’
I’d rather be swinging on a star, which is another reason to vote for Herchel Walker for Senator, not that woke sardine miinow in a Democrat party can, stuick to Biden like a wet tongue on a frozen pole.
These days, the govt IS THE MAFIA..
That comment from DeSantis about Fauci made me laugh out loud. I think Rush Limbaugh referred to him as “the garden gnome” which is also a good visual. Whatever you call him, good riddance! DeSantis Rocks.
We clearly have a party of MAGA Fighters and Establishment Cowards. We must rid ourselves of the latter.