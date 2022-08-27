“‘The trouble with almost all environmental problems,’ says Paul R. Ehrlich, the population biologist, ‘is that by the time we have enough evidence to convince people, you’re dead. … We must realize that unless we are extremely lucky, everybody will disappear in a cloud of blue steam in 20 years.'” —The New York Times, 1969.
“No real action has been taken to save the environment, (Ehrlich) maintains. And it does need saving. Ehrlich predicts that the oceans will be as dead as Lake Erie in less than a decade.” —Redlands Daily Facts, 1970.
“Scientist Predicts a New Ice Age by 21st Century: Air pollution may obliterate the sun and cause a new ice age in the first third of the next century. … If the current rate of increase in electric power generation continues, the demands for cooling water will boil dry the entire flow of the rivers and streams of continental United States. … By the next century ‘the consumption of oxygen in combustion processes, world-wide, will surpass all of the processes which return oxygen to the atmosphere.'” —The Boston Globe, 1970
“The world could be as little as 50 or 60 years away from a disastrous new ice age, a leading atmospheric scientist predicts. … ‘In the next 50 years,’ the fine dust man constantly puts into the atmosphere by fossil fuel-burning could screen out so much sunlight that the average temperature could drop by six degrees. If sustained ‘over several years’ —’five to 10,’ he estimated — ‘such a temperature decrease could be sufficient to trigger an ice age!’ —Washington Post, Times Herald, 1971.
“Dear Mr. President: …We feel obliged to inform you on the results of the scientific conference held here recently. … The main conclusion of the meeting was that a global deterioration of climate, by order of magnitude larger than any hitherto experienced by civilized mankind, is a very real possibility and indeed may be due very soon. The cooling has natural cause and falls within the rank of processes which produced the last ice age. … The present rate of the cooling seems fast enough to bring glacial temperatures in about a century.” —Brown University, Department of Geological Sciences, 1972.
“However widely the weather varies from place to place and time to time, when meteorologists take an average of temperatures around the globe they find that the atmosphere has been growing gradually cooler for the past three decades. The trend shows no indication of reversing.
“Climatological Cassandras are becoming increasingly apprehensive, for the weather aberrations they are studying may be the harbinger of another ice age. Telltale signs are everywhere — from the unexpected persistence and thickness of pack ice in the waters around Iceland to the southward migration of a warmth-loving creature like the armadillo from the Midwest. Since the 1940s the mean global temperature has dropped about 2.7 (degrees) F. Although that figure is at best an estimate, it is supported by other convincing data. When Climatologist George J. Kukla of Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Geological Observatory and his wife Helena analyzed satellite weather data for the Northern Hemisphere, they found that the area of the ice and snow cover had suddenly increased by 12% in 1971 and the increase has persisted ever since. Areas of Baffin Island in the Canadian Arctic, for example, were once totally free of any snow in summer; now they are covered year round.” —Time Magazine, 1974.
“A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.” —Associated Press, 1989.
“Unless drastic measures to reduce greenhouse gases are taken within the next 10 years, the world will reach a point of no return.” —former Vice President Al Gore, 2006.
“The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.” —Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 2019.
Reducing to environment pollution is a good thing, But the socialist Democrats and their RINOs have turned environment pollution reduction into a political weapon, to be yielded for their own advantage.
Mark 13:22-32 For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and perform signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect. 23 So be on your guard; I have told you everything ahead of time.
24 “But in those days, following that distress,
“‘the sun will be darkened,
and the moon will not give its light;
25 the stars will fall from the sky,
and the heavenly bodies will be shaken.’
26 “At that time people will see the Son of Man coming in clouds with great power and glory. 27 And he will send his angels and gather his elect from the four winds, from the ends of the earth to the ends of the heavens.
28 “Now learn this lesson from the fig tree: As soon as its twigs get tender and its leaves come out, you know that summer is near. 29 Even so, when you see these things happening, you know that it is near, right at the door. 30 Truly I tell you, this generation will certainly not pass away until all these things have happened. 31 Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away.
The Day and Hour Unknown
32 “But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.
But the Democrats and their RINOs tell us that they know. 🙁
And they give not a flying Fig for the American Tree of Liberty, now so undermined with Democrat Moles, voles and gophers that the very roots and foundations of our God Given freedoms are dying on the vines. If as Jesus said ;
Matthew 7:17-20
“Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, and a bad tree cannot bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Thus, by their fruit you will recognize them.”
The fire that awaits these Secular Socialist American fruit consumers of plagues and famines who think they can walk on water on earth will soon be moon-walking on the lake of fire, with their mentors Marx, Mao, Lenin and good old Chicago community organizer Saul Alinsky, Obama’s brain, and Hillary’s and now Joe’s mentor, more who now concentrate on your kid’s fruits of the loom than the fruits you can eat. They can prognosticate fixed election results but like the thieves in the night that they are, will all eventually get caught red handed while the productive just take dominion over the earth as designed and take control over THEM.
THEY have turned it all into a cult, that everyone must worship.
Been listening to the doom sayers for fifty years yet their deadlines for gloom have come and gone and nothing significant has happened except they’ve doubled down on their efforts to convice us that gloom is right around the corner. Could there be a correlation between the daily weather forecasts which are increasingly changing hour by hour meaning that yesterdays forecast for today isn’t happening, it was rain for today but it’s merely cloudy at the moment with sun later in the day, and the ‘climatologists’ ability to foresee the future up to forty or fifty years when so many of their ten year predictions never came close! Climate has been changing for billions of years in unexpected ways, how is today any different.
Remember when tinkerbell PinocchiObama was pushing climate change solar cells and gave many solar cell manufacture companies millions of dollars in grants and loans. Then received millions of dollars back from these companies in Champaign donations? Then when tinkerbell PinocchiObama got elected, these same companies went out of business.
Now today tinkerbell PinocchiObama’s butt buddy the corrupt, demented, puppet president F… Joe Biden is effectively forcing electric cars upon us, with the batteries being supplied by Biden’s masters in China.
This sounds like another treasonous, destructive, socialist Democrat Party’s political Con and Deception.
The only difference is we are here.
ANYONE who buys into this nonsense, needs an IMMEDIATE MRI to ensure they still have a damn brain in their noggin
Reducing air pollution is probably a good thing for the environment but you would have to get the worst polluters like China and India to stop.
Not going to happen. Nuclear power needs to come back in a big way. The solar and wind industries are highly subsidized by the Government.
Electric cars are charged using electricity produced by oil and natural gas. Build more Nuclear power plants and drill baby, drill!
Back in the 60s and 70s, our skies and waters were horrid- unsafe to drink or breathe freely. We have changed that, but our fidelity to cleaning up after ourselves did nothing to redeem the rest of the planet. We send poisoned groundcovers to Asia to be washed and cleaned and shipped back to us to be reused (EPA approved recycling). The farce extends to every inch of our lives. Such is the case with this green energy scam. I’ve been listening to alarmists since the 50s and we’ve done some good things, but mostly we’ve been played. We have gummints saying they can do the impossible. Kinda godlike, eh? They can’t deliver, but God can, if we turn to Him and walk in His precepts.
AND that’s the kicker. EW CAN DO ALL the work, but since most of ASIA and Africa says “bugger this”, exactly what difference, are we making for the environment?
Anyone who says climate change is due to man’s activities is a science denier and full of ****. Climate change happens because of activity that happens in outer space. And if the world is due to come to and end by 2031, like the bug eyed donkey face says, then that’s because that’s when God chose it to end. No human being can do anything about outer space activity or God’s activity.
Paul R. Ehrlich Is so far off base it’s incredible. 1500 scientists have just came out publicly and all stated that we are not in a climate crisis. If we were, we would be the ONLY ONES participating, it doesn’t make sense that we follow stringent rules and the rest of the world is free to do as they please. We ARE NOT in a climate crisis!!! This is strictly POLITICAL!!!
Scruffy, I guess my husband should pack his seabag!
Scientists say, “If the current rate of increase in electric power generation continues, the demands for cooling water will boil dry the entire flow of the rivers and streams of continental United States.”
Uh….I have a question. Where exactly does this “water” go when it “disappears”? Does it somehow escape the planet and be lost forever? I was always taught that water is always here. It goes through various stages of liquid, ice vapor etc, but it never escapes the planet. I’m not sure how Oxygen consumption would interfere with that never ending cycle.
Plus since plants FEED ON CO2 emissions, shouldn’t them being high be GOOD for all the plant life out there?
The One thing these looney libs always avoid mentioning is that other planets in our solar system are also experiencing warming as well.
How can that be?
There are no SUVs, coal burning power plants, factories, air conditioners on these other planets, so what could be the cause?
Ask the above to any lib and the answer completely escapes them.
They’ll probably put it down to systemic racism, or the patriarchy, some how..
Either that, or they’ll just resort to their usual tactic: name calling.