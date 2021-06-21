The results of a straw poll of conservative voters this weekend is spotlighting the appeal of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.
DeSantis came out on top of a 2024 straw poll at the Western Conservative Summit, narrowly edging former President Donald Trump, according to organizers of the conference.
According to organizers, roughly 500 people attended the 12th annual summit in person at a hotel in Denver, Colorado, with tens of thousands watching online. None of the potential contenders spoke at the conference.
– Read more at Fox News
Western Conservative Summit 2021 non-partisan approval voting poll results:
1. Ron DeSantis – 74.12%
2. Donald Trump – 71.43%
3. Ted Cruz – 42.86%
4. Mike Pompeo – 39.35%
5. Tim Scott 35.58%
30 candidates polled. Democrats & Republicans.
Full results: https://t.co/2a7Z5gVVwU
— Centennial Institute (@CentennialCCU) June 20, 2021
The Issues:
Western Conservative Summit 2021 non-partisan issue voting poll results:
1. Immigration/Border Security – 82.43%
2. Election Integrity – 79.46%
3. Religious Freedom – 74.86%
4. Federal Budget, Debt & Deficit – 74.32%
5. Gun Rights – 73.78%
Full results: https://t.co/2a7Z5gVVwU
— Centennial Institute (@CentennialCCU) June 20, 2021
Denver Police did a great job keeping the peace. As opposed to these protestors, we celebrated America and #backedtheblue at the Western Conservative Summit. https://t.co/Qr2ixQEYcR
— Jeff Hunt (@jeffhunt) June 19, 2021
DeSantis is a true Conservative and I believe he would clean out the DOJ, the FBI, the State Department and the Intelligence agencies. The problem is, can DeSantis or Trump get elected with all of the voter fraud?
I don’t know what his political ambitions might be, and there’s no doubt in my mind he’d make a great President, but as a resident of Florida, I’d hate to see him leave the governorship of our state.
A Trump/ DeSantis ticket would breath new life to the GOP. Trump finishing out his four years followed by DeSantis with eight.
However this would fall by the wayside unless they worked together to clean out and fumigate the Republican Party, DOJ, ect, ect.
That said, as a Floridian I am very reluctant to loss my governor. As that was my primary reason for moving here.
Aside from the concern about legitimate elections the problem is that Trump was born in 1946. He’s healthy now but who knows by 2024.
Certainly I will vote for him if he is the nominee but I would really like to see us elect a younger president. With DeSantis as VP that would be less of a concern.
Another strong possibility on my list is Greg Abbott. Wonder what the Texans will say about that.
I guess my choices line up like this:
Trump
DeSantis
Abbott
There are others who would be good presidents too.
Old Time Republican members — No More Bush , New World order folks. PLEASE