The results of a straw poll of conservative voters this weekend is spotlighting the appeal of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

DeSantis came out on top of a 2024 straw poll at the Western Conservative Summit, narrowly edging former President Donald Trump, according to organizers of the conference.

According to organizers, roughly 500 people attended the 12th annual summit in person at a hotel in Denver, Colorado, with tens of thousands watching online. None of the potential contenders spoke at the conference.

– Read more at Fox News

Western Conservative Summit 2021 non-partisan approval voting poll results: 1. Ron DeSantis – 74.12%

2. Donald Trump – 71.43%

3. Ted Cruz – 42.86%

4. Mike Pompeo – 39.35%

5. Tim Scott 35.58% 30 candidates polled. Democrats & Republicans. Full results: https://t.co/2a7Z5gVVwU — Centennial Institute (@CentennialCCU) June 20, 2021

The Issues:

Western Conservative Summit 2021 non-partisan issue voting poll results: 1. Immigration/Border Security – 82.43%

2. Election Integrity – 79.46%

3. Religious Freedom – 74.86%

4. Federal Budget, Debt & Deficit – 74.32%

5. Gun Rights – 73.78% Full results: https://t.co/2a7Z5gVVwU — Centennial Institute (@CentennialCCU) June 20, 2021

Denver Police did a great job keeping the peace. As opposed to these protestors, we celebrated America and #backedtheblue at the Western Conservative Summit. https://t.co/Qr2ixQEYcR — Jeff Hunt (@jeffhunt) June 19, 2021