Nearly 60 House Democrats signed a document opposing the Catholic church’s plan to deny the sacrament to elected officials who support abortion rights.
In a “Statement of Principles” released on Friday, the lawmakers led by Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, and Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., described the vote by Catholic bishops in favor of a proposal to deny some lawmakers the right to participate in the tradition as “weaponization of the eucharist.”
The document states that government “has a moral purpose” and noted that the co-signers are committed to Catholic principles such as reducing poverty and increasing access to education and healthcare.
They also said they support a separation of church and state, noting lawmakers have not been denied access to the sacrament for other stances that clash with the church’s teachings.
“No elected officials have been threatened with being denied the Eucharist as they support and have supported policies contrary to the Church teachings, including supporting the death penalty, separating migrant children from their parents, denying asylum to those seeking safety in the United States, limiting assistance for the hungry and food insecure and denying rights and dignity to immigrants,” they wrote.
Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., called the Catholic church “hypocrites” for not seeking to deny former Attorney General William Barr communion for expanding use of the death penalty in a tweet on Friday.
“You are being nakedly partisan and you should be ashamed. Another reason you are losing membership,” he wrote.
The statement came in response to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voting 168-55 with six abstentions in favor of drafting a document to examine the “meaning of the eucharist in the life of the church,” earlier on Friday.
The bishops debate surrounding the eucharist comes as President Joe Biden, just the second Catholic to hold the office, proposed a healthcare plan that would expand access to contraception and abortion and restore funding to Planned Parenthood, during his campaign.
What part of the 10 Commandments of GOD, do the Democrats not understand?
#6 of the 10 – “Thou Shalt Not Kill”
Maybe in their demented minds, those Commandments are only suggestions, or do the best you can. Democrats refer to them to benefit their political causes as they deem necessary.
The same “reading impaired” portions of their TINY brains, that don’t seem to understand “SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED” (in the 2nd amendment), or 10th Amendment: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
In reality, the whole dummycrat party is atheist. They only claim to be Catholic for the sake of getting Catholic votes and most of their illegal immigrants from south of the border are Catholic. To be a phony Christian and take communion while not having any real spiritual connection to the Last Supper is an insult to God. They will pay dearly for that. But Lucifer will welcome them to his home.
They applauded when they voted to remove any mention of God from their party platform in 2012. These are children of the Enlightenment who believe that human nature is basically good, that “counterproductive” acts are a consequence of adverse living conditions rather than a fundamentally flawed Human Nature, and that if only they could eradicate God altogether, everyone would live in Utopian harmony. To such people, checks and balances in the Constitution aren’t necessary firewalls to prevent fallen men from abusing the power of government; they are controls to prevent virtuous men from breaking the shackles of oppression. or something like that.
Don’t imagine for a moment that they care what Yahweh says, any more than He cares what they say.
The Left can’t politicize things with God like they do with the common folk, so they lash out any way they can. The totally invalid separation of church and state argument comes back into play, but there is no state religion, so there is nothing to separate. What they are really after is separation of God and Government—they do not want any interference from God into their schemes and ploys because much of their agenda does not stand up in the Light.
While the Constitution does not speak of a separation between church and state, it does say that Congress shall not pass any laws which prohibit the free exercise of religion or create a state church. This seems to be a situation in which they are trying to do both.
“The document states that government “has a moral purpose” and noted that the co-signers are committed to Catholic principles such as reducing poverty and increasing access to education and healthcare”. Yep, you politicians have a “moral purpose” of murdering innocent helpless babies in the womb. Boy, what a great moral purpose, killing innocent human beings. Liberals are sick in the head and liberals are in a immoral abyss of evil.
You are correct. What I have never been able to understand is why they are against putting to death people that have committed truly horrific crimes and deserve death but have no problem justifying the murder of truly innocent human beings.
Hey, Planned Parenthood, endorsed by the Democrats, has only murdered 65-70 million babies in recent years, all in the name of “women’s health”, so why sweat the small stuff?
In a statement of principles? Condoning abortions? Now, I would say that is an oxymoron! Principles- Democrats in the same room?
This is exactly why there is a First Amendment! Neither establishing nor preventing the exercise of religion. In essence the Democrats want to dictate Church dogma to coincide with their secular religion at the temple of Planned Parenthood with human sacrifice.
The whole point of Jefferson’s “separation of church and state” promise to the Baptists (NOT in the Constitution!) was that the government wouldn’t interfere in the church. So the politicians who are trying to tell the Catholic Church what to do are the ones who are violating the principle that they’re citing.
DUMBOCRATS HAVE PROVEN IT AGAIN. THEY are against religion, and religions right to determine who gets the sacrements etc. Who gives them the right to criticize a religious rule that “higher up’s” confirmed?? Murder (abortions) is against one of the commandments. Usually murder is punishable by “life time prison”. But as long as these communistic dumbocrats are in charge, murderers are praised and honored. A good example is that druggie, and criminal “floyd”, having a holiday made under his name, and giant statues made of him. Yeah right!!!
EVEN if it were 100% legal, and it is NOT(SEE 1st amendment, and read it in PROPER ENGLISH), the assertion is MORONIC!!!!!!!!!
Abortion is AGAINST the new testament. And this means that it is, BY ITS NATURE, against christianity and the catholic church. And THEY are not to break bread with anyone against those tenets. “Communion” is merely a standardized representation of breaking bread!
So the very ASSERTION that such a denial should NOT take place is anti christian and anti catholic!!!!!
So unless GOD decides to somehow hold an election to elect a god, and somehow all trust such an election, the people that are against the denial of communion should just SHUT UP!
EVEN MLK, HIMSELF, realized that discrimination was NECESSARY! He merely didn’t want it on the basis of color, but on the persons CHARACTER. Even the DALAI LAMA recently affirmed that!
Another thing, this TRANSCENDS government. EVEN the US founders realized that.
ANOTHER THING! CHRISTIANS are constantly reminded of its last meaning in the bible. And catholics are supposed to learn the same. So EVERY time a pro abortion person takes it, they are lying, and a fraud!
This is comparing apples to oranges, for Heaven’s sake. On the one side, Democrats want to equate the sin of killing of an innocent child to the killing of a person guilty of committing murder. Sorry, but the death penalty is Biblical. Just look in the Old Testament. Shoot, you could get stoned for simply being an obnoxious and disrespectful child. The world might be a better place ……
Simply can’t be a Democrat and Catholic.
I was a little worried that the democrats had control freak disease, and I guess I was right. I now worry they will start ignoring the Separation between Church and State and penalizing mostly Catholics, at first, forcing their version of gender/sexual education on Parochial schools, and maybe including abortion studies for grade schoolers. I put nothing, nothing as too far when it comes to Woke Politicians.
These lawmakers forget that they don’t have any right to tell the Church how to uphold God’s Word. They have zero power over creating or changing the tenets of the faith.
In addition, if anyone is ‘weaponizing’ the Eucharist it is those who believe that they have a right to Eucharist even while living a life and making laws that are in direct opposition to what they Church teaches. By their own choices and beliefs they have separated themselves from the Church, they are not in communion (accord) and thus should be making a personal decision NOT to receive Eucharist. It is NOT a right to receive, it is a privilege and reserved for those who are trying to live a life in accord with God and the Church’s teachings.
Third, if they bothered to know their faith and had read the Catechism of the Catholic Church they would know that being denied Eucharist while they were in a state of mortal sin (a grave matter, knowing that it is against the Church and God, and yet obstinately remaining in the sin) is the LOVING thing for a priest to do. Those who receive in a state of mortal sin are adding sin upon sin. Being denied Eucharist allows them to get things right with God and then, once in communion with Him, receive Him worthly.
If you want to be a member of the club , in good standing, you have to obey the rules, all of them. The Catholic church specifically is against abortion and considers it a sin. If you provide support , either materially or vocally for abortion, you have violated the basic tenets of the Catholic church, and are considered to be in a sinful condition and therefore cannot receive the sacraments. Don’t like the rules ?? Join a church that doesn’t care about human life.
The Catholics have been ignoring this issue for decades. There are other Christian denominations who have been enforcing this all along and also lots that haven’t. What good is a church that claims to be Christian but can’t muster the guts to practice what it preaches? If it doesn’t follow the Bible you are wasting your time, money and your future by supporting it.
These Catholic politicians are no closer to God than atheists and agnostics and neither are the church leaders who close their eyes to this.
The hypocrits that so readily advocate for abortion as a right are ever so quick to protest capitol punishment and executions where reeal crimes have been committed and juries convicted all with due process and safeguards for representation. No such opportunity is given to the unborn, one person decides or is coerced. The deed is done with a realization maybe many years off for the un-birth person.
Last week a catholic leader said biden “should not” take communion due to his views favoring abortion! I assume that he would say the same to Pelosi and others who hold the same views, including politicians!.
The problem here is that the catholic “leader” used the wishy-washy term “should not!” Catholics with views in favor of killing infants should all be BANNED with the edict that they “CANNOT” take communion!!
Who really gives a crap about who signed what in this situation? Do you really want to fight the Catholic Church? Do you think the pope cares which pagans signed what? Start your own religion with Pelosi and Biden as your first “saints”. Don’t forget what has happened in the past when politics attempted to run religion.
AND since WHEN do Democrats give a rat’s rear end about Religious Practices?
They’ve been trying to DENY people the RIGHT to peacefully practice their religion (in Private gatherings [in their churches and synagogues), and in Public [in parks, parking lots, and certainly in schools]).
Frankly, it’s ABOUT TIME that the Catholic Church stand up to these Abortion Loving Democrats!
A “Statement of Principles” does not overrule the Word of God. Those who support abortion are morally bankrupt with nothing but diseased rot between their ears. But, they also support human trafficking so what else would you expect?
The Roman Catholic Church is not my church, but I fully support their stand on abortions, morality, family and God. I can’t believe the Bishops have not taken such a stance on hypocritical Communion sooner, but I guess Biden is apparently the last straw since Pelosi and her ilk in Congress hasn’t been enough of a morality trigger over the decades.
Interesting that taking undeserved Communion is a sin, so the Democrats and supportive RINOs have managed to accumulate quite a dossier for God to sort through come Judgement Day. Here’s to keeping the fires of Hell burning for those who will win that contest through their actions on this Earth.
The issue is not whether or not the Catholic church supports abortion.
The issue IS whether God ( who never changes) was “just kidding” when He told Moses “Thou shalt not kill.” Every organism having 46 chromosomes is a human (no exceptions) and every “fetus” has 46 chromosomes (no exceptions) thus all abortions are murder (no exceptions).
The wrath of the Lord abides for all eternity upon those who kill His greatest creation.