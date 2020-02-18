ATHENS — Gun rights activist Kaitlin Bennett, also known as the Kent State “gun girl,” said she was attacked by students at Ohio University when she came to campus on Monday.
Bennett criticized the response from campus police.
Bennett posted videos of people yelling and throwing things at her as she arrived and walked around campus. She said in another post that she came to the university to ask “President’s Day trivia questions,” and that she did not come to the campus just to get a reaction.
Ohio University police released a statement on the incident, saying that the reports on social media were overblown. Police said there was strong language used and allegations of water splashed, but no injuries were reported and no arrests made.
“Contrary to allegations circulating on social media, the incident did not rise to the level of a riot,” police said in a statement.
“Although such notice is not required, the lack of it deprived the department of the ability to plan staffing levels,” campus police said in a statement. “As a result, the officers on duty had to prioritize their response to the events as they unfolded, rightly putting everyone’s personal safety ahead of all other concerns.”
Bennett said campus police understated the amount of violence in their statement.
This is what happens when a Trump supporter goes to a college campus. Leftists at @ohiou started a riot when @Joelpatrick1776 and I showed up, and the @oupolice let it happen. I think @realDonaldTrump should strip funding from universities like this that harbor terrorists. pic.twitter.com/5TMlfdto9O
— Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) February 17, 2020 Bennett said she will be returning to Ohio University’s campus, saying on Twitter she will bring an “army of gun owners” next time for a open carry walk.
Bennett graduated from Kent State University in May 2018 and made national headlines when she posed with a firearm for her graduation photos. She also founded the Liberty Hangout student group at Kent State, and has continued to work as a gun-rights advocate since graduating.
