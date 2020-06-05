As first reported by The New York Times, Joe Biden held a virtual town hall on Thursday evening with black supporters where he knocked President Trump’s divisiveness and weak leadership.

“The words a president says matter, so when a president stands up and divides people all the time, you’re gonna the worst of us to come out,” Biden told actor Don Cheadle, who was moderating the virtual town hall.

“Do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don’t think the vast majority of people think that,” Biden continued. “There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there who are just not very good people, but that’s not who we are. The vast majority of the people are decent. We have to appeal to that and we have to unite people — bring them together. Bring them together.”

This is an excerpt from Fox News.

Joe Biden says that about "10 to 15 Percent" of Americans are "not very good people." pic.twitter.com/xwd1W6tLrr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 5, 2020

Hillary Clinton had her ‘basket of deplorables.’