Democrat Alliance With The Grim Reaper Gary Varvel | Jun 8, 2020 | Cartoons
This ceased to be a protest almost immediately. It’s gone from riots and looting to a revolt. They’re trying to use mob violence to terrorize everyone in the hopes of finally overturning the 2016 election.
This morning I heard a mainstream Media mouthpiece calling for increased investment in the black community. Sure, sounds like a deal. Invest my money in businesses that could be burned down within days of the next time the Media shows a black man getting arrested on TV. And of course they want to de-fund the police, so that could only drive property values up.
My good will bucket has run dry concerning George Floyd’s death, as they keep trying to fill it from the socialist well and I won’t let them. There’s a steep price to pay for squandering the near-universal good will we all had to fix the problem and for allowing the socialists to hijack the message.
Everything is backfiring and making the problem worse. What a horrible kick to the teeth it will be when they finally de-fund the police. Black neighborhoods will become full war zones.
When they realize their mistake (too late as always) they will re-fund the police but police will refuse to enter black neighborhoods. This has happened before.
Division successful! White America/Black America. Prosperous America/Crime ridden slum.
Thanks Al Sharpton. Thanks Maxine Waters. Thanks Trevor Noah.