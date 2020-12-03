John Kerry tells World Economic Forum that American voters chose ‘Great Reset’ over nationalism

At the same time a wealthy American aristocrat is telling Donald Trump voters they failed democracy, the evidence keeps growing that powerful world leaders are openly calling for a worldwide “reset” over unfounded fears of COVID-19.

Speaking recently at the World Economic Forum, John Kerry praised American citizens for supporting a “Great Reset” by electing Joe Biden. But he expressed frustration that so many Americans voted to re-elect President Trump.

“What astounds me,” he said at the Nov. 24 virtual meeting, “is that as many people still voted for the level of chaos, and breech of law and order, and breaking the standards.”

The wealthy former U.S. senator, who was more recently Secretary of State under Barack Obama, went on to blame Trump’s popularity on “rising nationalistic populism,” which Kerry further blamed on democratic governments failing to “deliver” what the population demands.

“I just have to put it bluntly,” he told the forum’s moderator. “We are exhibit number one.”

America has been given a “reprieve” after voters elected Joe Biden, Kerry continued, but the idea of a “reset” is now “more important than ever before.”

Responding to Kerry’s remarks, Christian apologist Alex McFarland says the American people did not vote for the “reset” envisioned by Kerry and other powerful global leaders.

“People need to understand: This is really a form of treason,” McFarland tells One News Now. “John Kerry [and] the Democrat Left, they are traitors to the U.S. Constitution.”

Kerry’s promise of a “Great Reset” got noticed by AFR host Abraham Hamilton III, who played a montage of Kerry and other powerful political leaders for his radio audience as a warning about what is being planned for us during the global pandemic.

In the clip, the audience heard Canada’s prime minister, Prince Charles, the director of the International Monetary Fund, and the UN secretary general describe how the virus pandemic allows for an “opportunity,” a “great reset,” a “historic moment,” a “more sustainable path,” “rebalancing” the world, and a chance to “reimagine” the future.

Referring to the tone of the world leaders, Hamilton said they seem “giddy” about a virus that was projected to kill 2.2 million Americans. That is because, he said, they know the virus is not as lethal as feared but are watching fearful nations give them more power and authority.

“How can this be a conspiracy theory,” Hamilton asked, “when you see all of these power players on the global stage referring to the exact verbiage?”

The web page for the World Economic Forum, in fact, pictured above, openly called in June for using the pandemic to change governments and economics across the planet.

“This is a big moment,” Kerry said five months ago. “The World Economic Forum, the CEO capacity of the Forum, is really going to have to play a front and center role in refining the Great Reset to deal with climate change and inequity, all of which is being laid bare as a consequence of COVID-19.”

The summer session was entitled, “Redesigning Social Contracts in Crisis,” which was described as the “latest in the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset series.”

What the leaders are advocating for, using the virus pandemic as an excuse, Hamilton warned, is the “wholesale abolition” of capitalism.

“The American people did not demand a reset,” McFarland tells One News Now. “This is not a referendum against Trump and a mandate for the progressive Left to usher in globalism and socialism into America.”

