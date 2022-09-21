Democrats on the House Oversight Committee quashed a Republican effort Tuesday to advance a resolution that asked President Joe Biden to send documents related to his son Hunter’s business dealings to the House of Representatives.

In a vote 23-19, Democrats voted to oppose Resolution 1243, which asked Biden to send within 14 days of passage ‘copies of any document, record, report, memo, correspondence or other communication in his possession’ that related to ‘the Biden family’s international business schemes.’

‘It is time for President Biden to answer some questions about his participation in his family’s business schemes with some of our most signficant adversaries for years,’ said Rep. James Comer, the Oversight top Republican, during a mark-up hearing Tuesday.

With Comer’s party in the minority, the GOP members didn’t have enough votes to move the resolution on.

———————————

33 senators call for Hunter Biden special counsel, cite DOJ ‘politicization’

One third of the US Senate has signed a letter asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to give US Attorney David Weiss the powers of a special counsel to investigate first son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

In the Monday letter, the 33 Republicans cited the “politicization” of the Justice Department, a lack of public trust in the authorities, and recent whistleblower allegations of a coverup within the FBI of evidence and testimony damaging to the first son.

“Given the politicization of the DOJ under your watch and the importance of avoiding any appearance of impropriety, the undersigned request that you provide U.S. Attorney Weiss the full protections and authorities of a special counsel,” the letter says.

———————————

Joe Biden defends son Hunter when asked about his troubles and Republican attacks

President Joe Biden defended Hunter Biden and shrugged off any concerns about him when asked about Republican investigations into his son’s overseas business dealings.

“I love my son, number one,” Joe Biden said during a Sunday interview on 60 Minutes when asked whether any of Hunter Biden’s troubles have caused problems for the president or for the United States. “He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And no, there’s not a single thing that I’ve observed at all from — that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”

———————————

