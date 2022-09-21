(EFE).- President Joe Biden said Tuesday that it’s “not rational” to deport to Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua migrants who have come from those countries, and he added that he is working with “Mexico and other countries” to “stop the flow” of migrants from those nations.

The president told reporters at the White House that the situation on the southern US border is “totally different” from what it was during the administration of his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, since “there are fewer and fewer immigrants coming from Central America than from Mexico. It’s a totally different circumstance.”

“What’s on my watch now is Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, and the ability to send them back to those states is not rational,” he said.

When asked about the prospect that Republican state governors could send undocumented migrants to Biden’s home state of Delaware, the president replied to the reporter only – in a joking tone – that “(You) should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline.”

Immigration has emerged as one of the big campaign issues for the mid-term elections in November because of the decision by several Republican governors in border states to send groups of undocumented migrants to non-border, heavily Democratic states in protest over Biden’s immigration policy.

Since April, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has regularly sent buses filled with migrants – most of the Venezuelans – to the cities of Washington, New York and Chicago in response to Biden’s intent to rescind Title 42, a health policy that allows speedy deportations of illegal migrants on the border.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another Republican, followed Abbott’s lead by sending two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an island populated largely by the wealthy in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is a heavily Democratic state, although it has been headed by a Republican governor, Charlie Baker, since January 2015.

