MINNEAPOLIS – Former President Barack Obama says “a jury in Minneapolis did the right thing” Tuesday. Obama’s comments were posted on social media following the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.
While justice may be done, Obama adds “we know that true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial. True justice requires that we come to terms with the fact that Black Americans are treated differently, every day. It requires us to recognize that millions of our friends, family, and fellow citizens live in fear that their next encounter with law enforcement could be their last.”
The former president called on Americans to continue to fight for justice.
“We cannot rest. We will need to follow through with the concrete reforms that will reduce and ultimately eliminate racial bias in our criminal justice system,” his statement said.
Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied. pic.twitter.com/mihZQHqACV
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 20, 2021
You are not seeking justice, Obama—you want revenge based upon your warped views and beliefs.
It’s trendy and liberal to be antiwhite and anti America.
Get rid of democrats before they get rid of America.
“True justice” to them means NO BLACK ever gets prosecuted, No black ever gets prevented from doing crime, and only whites who defend themselves get uggered over..
the head racist barry sotero puts his 2cents worth in the pot.
did more to ruin race relations than any one in years.
Why doesn’t he just shut his useless trap. In 8 years of his so called leadership what good accomplishments did he do? HOW did he help for race relations? He made them worse then and continues to make them worse now by inflaming the idiots that listen to him. Maybe he should spend some of HIS own money and help the communities he claims to represent or live in them for a month or two to get a reality check without our paid for security.
NOT a damn thing!
True Justice? Nah, what Obama and the Leftys actually really wanted (but the jury was too scared of what the BLM mob would do to them), was for Chauvin to be only found guilty of manslaughter (which would have been closer to actual true justice) so they would have a good excuse to go out and riot, burn, loot, and destroy across the country for a few weeks. But the jury was terrified, after seeing news reports of BLM attacking and vandalizing the homes of defense witnesses, of being hunted down by the mob, so voted guilty, guilty, guilty simply for their own self preservation, and ran for the door.
Interesting point about the charges against Chauvin – could be. But this will not stop any riots and looting – just put it on hold for a day or two so the Left can review tactics and recharge their treasury. I say they will be back and this will never stop until it runs out of steam which I doubt if it will, unless all the cops quit where they have no or limited support. If that should happen then there will be many more Southside Chicagos in the USA.
IMO TILL all cops are fired, they will find ‘reasons’ to riot.
Sadly you are so correct. The jurors were pressured by the likes of Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Mad Maxine ,and the blm criminals, so the guilty verdict was a forgone conclusion. They had to do it for their own protection. When this verdict is appealed up through the court systems it should be thrown out because of those comments and actions by the above named people. The results of an appeal will tell us just how far up the ladder in the courts and government this anti-white, anti-America goes.
I forgot where i saw it, but supposedly the names of the jurors AND THEIR addresses were leaked online.. I FIRMLY BELIEVE it was THAT, and the resultant threats their family got, that made these jurors convict…
AND HOW in gods name, can someone be BOTH guilty of manslaughter, AND murder at the same time, on the same victim????
True justice? True justice would put Obama, Biden, Pelosi, Waters, all those traitors in front of a firing squad. THAT would be true justice!
SAME with every damnable rioter out there…
A half white nelson mandela clone…….only he can’t get away with necklaceing White people yet as done in South Africa to those who disagree with him and his wife moochelle
Let’s face it, if the racial component of this trial was reversed Obama would have called the verdict a ‘travesty of justice’. He never misses an opportunity for race-baiting…
In my not so humble opinion Barry the Fairy Obama would sell his rotten soul to the devil on worldwide media if he could drain every drop of white blood from his system. Since he can’t do that then he hates every last white person on the planet and he’d either kill them or enslave them and then kill them.
IF the races of the victim/perp had been reversed, we would not have even HAD A TRIAL!
Justice wasn’t served..the Thug DIED of an overdose of fentanyl….by the way George Stuck a gun into the belly of a Pregnant woman while he and his buddies ransacked her home threating to kill her and her unborn child.
Mean while back in Chicago the Blacks are still killing eachother…do the 0-Bama’s have a commit on that ?
HAS HE EVER???!?!?
Barack the racist, I live in fear of the corrupt intelligence agencies and the corrupt FBI, because you ran a police state against innocent American citizens and you ran a police state against the Trump Administration, using the above mentioned agencies that you corrupted.
Not just those lettered agencies, but i fear what they are doing to the military and police forces..
That jury caved to the social media mob… the judge should have declared a mistrial.
I think the Judge was also afraid and that is why he brought up the idea of a repeal.
Ye,a i fear HE WAS THE FIRST one threatened.. To where he was bullied into NOT calling a mistrial.
The “right thing”? On the contrary, we’ve just watched a lynching.
Obama was set up for the presidency, and promoted by Oprah Winfrey. Never vetted. . . . . And the rest of the Shakespearean Tragedy continues and demented Biden plays the fiddle while America burns.
Mean while China, North Korea and Russia have surrounded us while the media has America looking at various cities around the country and talking incessantly about Social Justice. Racial Justice.
Russia’s Vladimir Putin just sent America a warning, and this guy means business and will follow through. They see their chance to pounce and thousands of troops from Russia are now amassed on the border of Ukraine which proves that point.
The conservatives sit in silence with the exception of a few. Our enemies have surrounded us, foreign and domestic.
“The Government simply cannot make up their mind, or they cannot get the prime minister to make up his mind. So they go on in a strange paradox, decided only to be undecided, resolved only to be irresolute, adamant for drift, solid for fluidity, all powerful for impotency. And so we go on preparing more months more years, precious, perhaps vital, for the greatness of Britain, for the locusts to eat,” Winston Churchill
History repeats itself. “America will cease to be great when she ceases to be good.” Alexis de Toqueville – “Democracy in America”
WITH all these domestic enemies, we don’t NEED foreign ones do to anything…
so it became expedient to rob the cop of his right to a fair and just trial just to spare minneapolis from continued riots-
yes chauvin was guilty of manslaughter -but to heap every other charge against him was criminal –
this trial should be overturned on appeal for any and all of a half dozen reasons-
AT MOST he was guilty of negligence leading to someone’s death. NOT Manslaughter, and certainly not murder.
so now–biden and the knee jerk democrats will go out of their way to pass bills that will
put the lives of good honest police and law enforcement people direct in harms way-
there is about to be total anarchy launched by the left and covered up for by the biased left msm-
ANY cop stupid enough to STAY ON THE FORCE out there, deserves what happens imo.
Webster’s needs a new definition under “B”, “Black Supremacist”.
Who you kidding Barry Soereto? The cop got an O.J. Simpson verdict by virtue of black extortion and threat of MORE ethnic urban destruction and looting.
TRUE JUSTICE is when CRIMINALS (especially Black THUGS) respect the societal NORMS, and obey the LAW (and lawful orders of Law Enforcement)!
YOU, mr. obama, are an EMBARRASSMENT to WE, THE PEOPLE!
Go back to Kenya!
Have you ever heard the phrase. Don’t put yourself in harms way? The fact that none of these Dems want to look at the fact that these cases all include people breaking the law. No Police officer is going to work saying I want to kill a black person. It’s ridiculous that people want to give a pass to criminal behavior and persecute the police
IMO ITS that they DO KNOW they are breaking the law, but since THEY THEMSELVES are law breakers, they SUPPORT the criminals more than the citizens.
Maybe te!! Your people to stop resisting arrest and stop breaking the law.
Was justice served? Unfortunately we may never know. I think Chauvin probably committed a crime. But I think it’s likely the jury found him guilty on all counts out of fear. Alan Dershowitz was right when he said this trial should have been move to a rural location far enough away the jurors would not have to worry about retaliation. As far as police reform, we don’t need the left’s version of police reform, we need citizen reform. Every “victim” of these police shootings, with the possible exception of Brionna Taylor, have several things in common. First they committed a crime, then they resisted and fought the police. All would have survived if they followed the police’s orders. If in the rare instance you encounter a bad cop, you fight later using legal means. We also need liberal/media reform. Though their rhetoric the have convinced a lot of the minority community that police are hunting and killing them every day. If I thought there was a 50/50 chance I was going to be killed by a cop in a traffic stop, I might try to run too. This needs to stop. The media needs to report the truth about how rarely these situations happen. But I guess that doesn’t fit their goals.
Even Breonna Taylor was living in a known drug den with a drug dealer. I consider that the equivalent to driving the getaway car in a bank robbery – equally guilty of whatever happens during the robbery including murder. The Law expects you to “know better”. At age 16, I learned not to disagree with a cop when I got stopped for speeding first time – he told me I would have gotten off with a warning ticket if I had kept my mouth shut as he was not in the mood for a discussion (I was not rude – just inquisitive). Anyway my father sided with the cop, I paid the ticket, and I learned a valuable lesson. Never considered myself particularly “street smart”, but why are these black thugs considered so darn “street smart”?
I wasn’t implying Breonna Taylor was an innocent bystander and I don’t know all the details of that situation. She may have been in the wrong place at the wrong time. I said “possible exception” because her case didn’t fit into my point of resisting the police.
I was taught at an early age to respect the police no matter what. Tha meant “yes sir/ma’am” “no sir/ma’am. My father was a small claims/traffic court judge. He taught us to respect them because if you don’t, as you learned, it doesn’t make things better. A warning turns into a ticket, a summons turns into a arrest, or in these cases a possible arrest turns into a death. Botton line, 99.99% of police will respect you if you respect them.
HELL< it should hav been moved to an entirely different city, if not state…
Since 99% of us are not privy to ALL THE FACTS, we, unlike the msm and black lies matter, who do not give a damn about facts, must believe in the system. But we must consider, someone was going to give a pound of flesh for this, the only questions were, who and from where was the flesh going to come from. Then there is the little fact, there will be an appeal, the question is, will mad maxine water’s basic threat to the jury, the cities and ALL of America, that IF things were not to her liking, America was going to suffer the price of destruction. Of course the black lies matter crowd was just faunching at the bit to shop for a new TV. I will laugh my backside off if her threats were the basis for an appeal. We must also consider that pressure may have been put on a jury from other sources in an attempt to stop the madness, unfortunately justice is not equal for all, you can look at that from different sides, we can all believe in a system, although not perfect, is a pretty damn good system, or we can look at it from a biased point of view of, just because mom and dad had 15 years to raise a child and failed to instill values of, do not steal, rape, rob, murder, or run from the police and then refuse to accept the blame for failure