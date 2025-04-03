Democrat Playbook GOPUSA Staff | Apr 3, 2025 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 9 votes. Please wait... Share:
In France their corrupt Department of Justice is using Lawfare to eliminate candidates that they don’t like to run for public offices.
Just like our U.S. Treasonous, corrupt, dishonest Democrat Party tried to use Lawfare to eliminate Donald Trump from running for president.
YET all the while claiming to be the party DEFENDING Democracy..
Democracy is in danger unless you let the democrats and their corrupt courts destroy it!