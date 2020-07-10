RINO: Republican In Name Only A.F. Branco | Jul 10, 2020 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 1 vote. Please wait... Share:
Part of the problem is how the Libs make abortion a litmus test for the appointees. Do you swear your full allegiance to keep abortion going?
When in the real world the main question should be, Do you swear your allegiance to the Constitution as written and agreed to by the States, not your imaginary version of what you feel it should say?