The Delaware repairman who released Hunter Biden’s laptop is suing CNN, Politico, the Daily Beast and Rep. Adam Schiff on Tuesday for defamation.

The former owner of the repair shop where Hunter left his laptop, John Paul Mac Isaac, filed the lawsuit after losing his business and over his negative treatment by the media and Big Tech, the Daily Caller reports.

Mac Isaac legally owned Hunter Biden’s laptop after he abandoned it at the shop in April of 2019, which was confirmed to contain several files disclosing Hunter’s foreign business escapades.

Mac Isaac contacted Rudy Giuliani and gave the hard drive over to the FBI, but after the story went public he said his business was ruined.

The former repair shop owner filed the suit in Montgomery County, Maryland, claiming Schiff and CNN defamed him in an interview two days after the New York Post began publishing reports on the laptop.

He is seeking at least $1 million in compensatory damages and an unspecific larger amount in punitive damages, according to his lawyer.

“After fighting to reveal the truth, all I want now is for the rest of the country to know that there was a collective and orchestrated effort by social and mainstream media to block a real story with real consequences for the nation,” he told the Post. “This was collusion led by 51 former pillars in the intelligence community and backed by words and actions of a politically motivated DOJ and FBI.”

Mac Isaac accused Schiff of lying about the story during appearances on CNN to protect Joe Biden in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

“Without any intel, the head of the intel committee decided to share with CNN and its viewers a complete and utter lie,” he said. “A lie issued in the protection of a preferred presidential candidate.”

The Daily Beast claimed the laptop was “purloined” in the article “FBI Examining Hunter’s Laptop as Foreign Op, Contradicting Trump’s Intel Czar,” according to the Post.

Politico reported that several intel officials believe the story to be “Russian disinformation.”

