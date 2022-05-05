The leak of a draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade could give a jolt to Democrats headed for devastating defeats this November but it’s doubtful it will significantly change the outcome of the elections.
It shows how desperate Democrats are to avoid a midterm disaster that they are now pinning their hopes on the issue of abortion fueling a major change in the electorate.
But it won’t work. While a majority of Americans support keeping abortion legal, abortion rights will not be the major issue in the elections, and polls have consistently shown that issues like inflation, unemployment and crime are more important to voters.
Some suburban women may be affected by the overturning of abortion rights but those same voters also care about crime in their streets and soaring prices at the supermarket and gas pump.
In fact Republicans and conservatives, especially Christian conservatives, may be more fired up about abortion than Democrats.
The Democrats are somehow asking voters to ignore massive failures at the White House with President Biden in office and in Congress with Nancy Pelosi at the helm, and vote to save Roe v. Wade.
That’s a dubious strategy, but it may be the only one the Dems have left to play.
That’s why Democrats across the country on Tuesday were exhorting voters and abortion rights supporters to wake up and mobilize. They are hoping the ruling will drive turnout up in November.
“We, for now, have the right to vote. And we must execute on that,” U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., said at a rally in front of the State House. “Our answer to this attack on our constitutional rights, on the fundamentals of our democracy, is to flex our electoral muscle.”
Even moderate Republican governors like Chris Sununu in New Hampshire and Charlie Baker in Massachusetts vowed to protect abortion rights in their states in case Roe is now struck down.
Abortion rights supporters and lawmakers like U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren also will now resurrect the issue of packing the Supreme Court with more Democratic-friendly justices. The report about the draft Roe v. Wade decision also is sparking Democrats to call for ending the legislative filibuster.
And Democrats are also likely to try and shame the justices into reversing their draft decision and keeping Roe v. Wade the law of the land.
That’s what the leakers of the court’s draft decision had in mind.
This despite the fact that bullying the Supreme Court to change its mind or injecting politics into the high court’s deliberations is tampering with the constitutional process.
The Supreme Court is supposed to be above partisan politics, and the five justices who support overturning Roe v. Wade are not likely to change just because they’re getting pressured.
©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
What a striking photo of Dumb and Dumber.
I liked that film. How dare you insult Carrey (as Lloyd) and Daniels (as harry), by comparing these two, to those twits above…
They are not dumb they are vile and evil.
For fifty years the Democrats have made every election about Roe V Wade, electing Representatives and Senators who might approve Justices who would overturn the judicial boondoggle. Luckily for them it didn’t happen until now because no case had been brought forward, now their slim edge in Congress means nothing and how exactly will the liberal justices vote let alone defend a vote if it’s no to the opinion. Remember, the dissenting Justices back then made more cogent points against the decision than do the majority opinions!
I grew up near Chicago with son’s of mafia made men who often used the Phase of how they “Made Their bones” which meant killing someone to obtain membership status in a criminal organization.
Pathologically obsessed Democrat politicians like Schumer, Pelosi and now Catholic in denial acting Joe, just substitute Infant body parts for the bones they make that now similarly kill innocent babes in the womb in order to gain higher membership status in their party, which obviously by this very act as well as many others, has proven also to be a criminal organization, that makes the concept of killing legal, by destroying those too weak to resist, defend themselves or overcome them. (Which is why people form government for protection) similar bullying destruction of young women in gender manipulating sports is just a reflection of who they really are and how warped their minds can get. Theirs is not the land of the free or the home of the brave, but the land of the lockdowns, and the home of the cowards to weak to compete openly in fair competition, where corrupting elections is their now favorite sport.
Unfortunately, killin to get membership is a Common practice, STILL, with many gangs.
dirty nancy and crazy chucky our nation should be ashamed of it self for electing trash.
ALL the morons who keep those two in office, should be ashamed.
I hope the writer is correct, but I personally know quite a few economically conservative people who are not interested in having R v. Wade overturned. There are people that are normally voting GOP (especially women) that are very emotional about abortion rights. In any case you have to give the corrupt democrats credit as politicians for having this SCOTUS leak in the most pubic and newsworthy manner possible. I have to admit that sometimes I wish our side were as devious and creative in manipulating the public.