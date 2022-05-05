Tall fencing started going up around the Supreme Court in northeast Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening as tensions rose between protesters following the leak of a draft opinion that signaled an impending overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Workers erected the massive fencing around the perimeter of the marble building just east of the U.S. Capitol building as Justices began canceling public appearances amid warnings protests could get increasingly violent.
Left-wing groups are planning to send activists and protesters to the homes of conservatives justices.
An activist group called ‘Ruth Sent Us’ has published the supposed addresses of Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thmas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts and are planning a ‘walk-by’ of their homes next Wednesday, May 11.
Liberal group calls for protests at homes of conservative Supreme Court justices
Left-wing activist groups are planning to send protesters to the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices following a leak indicating the court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade.
The activists are organizing under the moniker “Ruth Sent Us” and have published the supposed home addresses of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.
“Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights,” the group’s website reads. “We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics.”
Look at that! The SCOTUS is totally fenced in. They were putting some final touches on the fence as of 9:30 this morning. An entire city block (and beautiful gardens) out of bounds. pic.twitter.com/MXyZLNPXRy
— The Hill is Home (@theHillisHome) May 5, 2022
The constitutional justices are not safe from the radical pro-abort groups or the Democrats. Is there even any difference anymore?
The Democrats created a monster they cannot control. By allowing certain people who have broken every law on the books to be called victims while those who have broken no laws are known as domestic terrorists. When our Bill of Rights has been ripped to shreds what’s left of our nation is in serious trouble. What America will be like after the dust clears is anyone’s guess. What we do know is that the nation we grew up in is gone forever thanks to many of our elected officials in BOTH political parties who were more than willing to sell their soul and their country for money, power and votes. We re-elected most of them!
ARE you certain they ‘can’t control it anymore’? BECAUSE THIS certainly seems like it was ORGISTRATED BY the left.
How ironic. I alluded to that yesterday in a comment on another article. All we need now is a Republican investigative committee.
It’s most ironic that the group defines itself as ‘Ruth Sent Us” because she in no way would condone such activity against the Court or any government institution. She herself voiced her opinion that Roe V Wade was a badly reasoned decision, as did many legal minds at the time it was handed down. They bad law is bad law, but this wasn’t even a law, it was judicial fiat without public input as would happen with legislation. The Court tried to please eveyone and ended up causing more trouble than it was worth. Unfortunately, Democrats prefer a bad edict that favors their point of view than legislation representing the public if it goes against them!
If Ruth sent them then …….Ruth 1:16 “But Ruth replied, “Don’t urge me to leave you or to turn back from you. Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God my God.”,,,,,,,,,,,,,,Liars, The Democrat Demons in disguise sent them who won’t enter the gates of the kingdom of heaven, happy to rule in the Hell of America they attempt to create. The figures of Moses and the 10 commandments and the cross above the doors of the Supreme court will prevent them from coming in like garlic keeps out a blood sucking vampire.
There is no democrat party. It is the communist party, and the sooner that is recognized the better off we wil be.
THEY don’t care what Ruth said or thought. THEY JUST WANT to punish anyone that doesn’t conform to THEIR ideology.
So what your saying is the supreme court out up a fence to stop a liberal Insurrection ????
BUT they will say only MAGA folks can do an insurrection.. THEY ARE just ‘peacefully protesting’..
The Left seems to see fences as some form of protection from being over-run by people they feel have no business being there. And after telling us for years that fences don’t work!!
I could be wrong (but I doubt it)…had the leaked ruling sided the other way I seriously doubt that pro-life people would have threatened liberal justices and marched on their homes.
I read in a different place that some pro-death liberals are calling on people to disrupt Christian worship services this coming weekend, focusing particularly on Catholic Masses. Is this true? Who knows. Could it be true? Absolutely. Should we be prepared? Yes.
Where’s Frau Pelosi’s Gestapo (capitol police)? Oh, that’s right, they only protect members of the Nazi..er..a..dummycrat party.