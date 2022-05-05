Tall fencing started going up around the Supreme Court in northeast Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening as tensions rose between protesters following the leak of a draft opinion that signaled an impending overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Workers erected the massive fencing around the perimeter of the marble building just east of the U.S. Capitol building as Justices began canceling public appearances amid warnings protests could get increasingly violent.

Left-wing groups are planning to send activists and protesters to the homes of conservatives justices.

An activist group called ‘Ruth Sent Us’ has published the supposed addresses of Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thmas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts and are planning a ‘walk-by’ of their homes next Wednesday, May 11.

– Read more at the Daily Mail

Liberal group calls for protests at homes of conservative Supreme Court justices

Left-wing activist groups are planning to send protesters to the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices following a leak indicating the court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade.

The activists are organizing under the moniker “Ruth Sent Us” and have published the supposed home addresses of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

“Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights,” the group’s website reads. “We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics.”

– Read more at Fox News

Look at that! The SCOTUS is totally fenced in. They were putting some final touches on the fence as of 9:30 this morning. An entire city block (and beautiful gardens) out of bounds. pic.twitter.com/MXyZLNPXRy — The Hill is Home (@theHillisHome) May 5, 2022