A conservative leader says the public should be defending a New Hampshire high school student, who was suspended for holding unapproved beliefs about gender and sex, because he represents the fundamental right to form an opinion without being punished for it.
The unidentified male student is suing his school, Catholic Exeter High School, after he was punished for telling a female student there are only two genders, male and female, while they were riding the school bus. They also later argued in text messages.
According to The New York Post, the school bus debate began when a student mentioned the difficulty of adhering to plural pronouns in the Spanish language, since it uses masculine and feminine plurals. A female student, likely the one who turned in the male student, overheard the conversation and stated there are more than two genders.
“No, there isn’t,” the male student told her. “There’s only two genders.”
After the second student shared their text message argument with school officials, the male student was suspended from playing in a football game on the basis he had violated a school policy that requires students to respect gender identity and pronoun usage.
Reacting to the student’s suspension, Laurie Higgins of the Illinois Family Institute says the issue to her is a faith-based defense of personal beliefs.
“As a Christian, we know our Christian faith should the core of who we are,” she tells American Family News. “And you’re telling us that we have to relinquish those? We have to go against our own beliefs in order to show these people respect.”
American Family News has pointed out in previous, related stories that this re-invented language has moved far beyond calling a male classmate “Andrea” instead of “Andy.” There are now “neo-pronouns” with made-up words “Ze” and “Zir” instead of “He” and “Her,” for example. According to the website myprouns.org, some fellow students and co-workers now demand the plural usage “they” instead of “her” or “him.” The reasons for “they” vary: Some students choose “they” instead of “him” or her” because they don’t want to be identified by a gender. Or people call someone “they” if unsure of a person’s preferred gender, because getting called the wrong gender can be harmful. Sometimes, however, “they” is used because a person wants their gender to be private, the website unhelpfully explains.
Regardless of why “they” is used, the student’s punishment at Exeter High is the latest example that these made-up language rules demand obedience and there is swift punishment for violating them.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed Nov. 4, the male student told the court he is defying the school’s policy and “will never refer to any individual personal pronouns such as ‘they,’ using contrived pronouns such as ‘ze,’ or with any similar terminology that reflects values which (the student) does not share.”
Reacting to lawsuit, radio host Todd Starnes asked his audience what happens if Exeter High students demand to be called “Turd Face” by other students, too. That crude description, he said, would be called ridiculous because that is not a real description for a person.
“Yeah,” Starnes concluded, “well there’s also no such thing as a pronoun named ‘Ze’ or ‘Zir’ but they still use them. They just made them up.”
On a more serious note, citing the lawsuit, Starnes said the student pointed out his own beliefs about male and female follow the teachings of the Catholic Church.
When the head of a supposed biblically based religion embraces things that God finds an abomination this is what results. Kids believing what they are programmed to believe at the cost of eternal peace. And that goes for all education institutes. The ungodly people teaching our kids to believe them versus Gods word is frightening!
Genesis 1:27
“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.”
I do believe that is a Catholic concept, pre-woke. Don’t remember reading the bible passage about the creation of Geeks, tweeks, and sideshow geeks.
Apparently, anything other than that reflects not the creative image of God, but a consumptive mutation of man. Reality denying secular socialist leftist wingnuts sure know how to consume our tax dollars in mindless social division that divides us into the infinitely mutated States of America, removing the productive unity of our States beginning with our very states of mind, that can only be produced by one man loving one woman. Everything else is just another form of social redistribution of human life force, even our one man one woman created babies from designated creative parents to consuming social humanity redistributors like Buttigieg and his fake maternity leaves for the purpose of free pay to stay home and not have to work, while the ports he was designated to unclog get more constipated than his sexually confused husband. THE PEOPLE of course end up paying the freight of their foolishness. Just how do you “respect gender identity and pronoun usage.” When the King’s English gets turned into Pig Latin?
This Catholic Exeter High School is a cult. I think that the Catholic religion is a cult.
A Christian Church or school does not teach and support political lies.
Matthew 7:15-16
“Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
John 8:44
You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
To fully advance the Demonic, Lying Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive agendas are; dividing our citizens with hate and promote; rioting, burning, looting, open borders, gun control, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with our Constitution, GOD, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the guise of “anti-discrimination.”
Catholic Exeter High School? This is a “Catholic school” teaching the worship of the devil / there are more than two genders (male and female)???? What a disgrace having the devil in a so called Catholic school.
That’s my sentiments exactly. HOW IS A supposedly RELIGIOUS school like this, embracing the insanity of ‘ze, zer etc’..
Fact, in medicine you are ether Male or Female. Even if you try to change your gender your anatomy is still the same. A male has narrow pelvic bones and broad shoulders. Females have a large pelvis and round more contoured shoulders. And that’s only what’s obvious. More than likely this is another school board attempt at controlling the public. Typical Democrat power grab. Do as your told folks!
This is NUTS! If YOU want to “identify” as a cow, go ahead…. But you DON’T have a right to REQUIRE ME to participate in YOUR delusion!
YOU may firmly believe that the earth is flat, but you DON’T have a RIGHT for others to go along (or accept) your belief.
If YOU want to identify the DNA aspect of these pseudo-genders, THEN (and ONLY THEN), do you deserve public acceptance of ANY gender (beyond male and female).
A Catholic high school suspends a male student for expressing “unapproved beliefs”—that there are only two genders. Are they not familiar with Genesis 5:2? It would appear to me that the unapproved ones are the ones being practiced.
It’s very simple. They “identify” as x, y, and z, merely by saying they are such. So march into the office and “identify” as the principal. Tell that commie, progressive POS to hit the bricks cuz YOU are the principal and are now running things. I mean, if we can be whoever/whatever we want…