Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that he won’t run for governor of New York state.

The two-term mayor gave scant details about his decision to skip a Democratic primary challenge to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who last year replaced disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I am not going to be running for Governor of New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the state of New York,” de Blasio said in a video announcement. “We’ve got a lot of work to do together.”

De Blasio admitted he wasn’t always the most popular mayor but he checked off a laundry list of achievements like pre-kindergarten, income-affordable housing, police reform and beating back the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We changed things in this town,” de Blasio said. “We proved together we can make big changes.”

