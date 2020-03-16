Democrats’ top two presidential candidates declared Sunday that they will halt key aspects of immigration enforcement as soon as they take the White House, and promised to work to legalize most of those here illegally.
Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden affirmed his plan for a 100-day halt to all deportations.
“No one, no one will be deported at all,” he said at a debate with Sen. Bernard Sanders.
After the 100-day period he said he would only deport those with felonies on their record, effectively carving almost all illegal immigrants out of danger of deportation.
Mr. Biden also refuted the Obama administration’s policy of cracking down on sanctuary cities, saying flatly that he would not ask local authorities to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Mr. Sanders, meanwhile, said he would stop “raids” by ICE — apparently referring to the at-large arrests the agency says it has to make particularly in sanctuary communities, where local prisons and jails refuse help in arresting criminals.
Both Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders insisted their plans don’t mean “open borders.”
“That is a total lie,” Mr. Sanders said.
The two candidates called for surging immigration judges to the border, saying illegal immigrants should be met with a legal process and released, not detained.
© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
This is a perfect example of how stupid and deranged Democrats are.
Are these fools willing to donate half of their paycheck to support these immigrants?
NO? Or pay their legal fees for their crimes?
I say if these fools don’t like the U.S.A. our laws, our customs, our heritage or our freedoms, than leave! Go move to Mexico, Cuba, Korea, China or any other country that they think they will like better. But of course this means moving out of their parents home.
This not only applies to the Fools, Minions and “useful idiot” Democrat supporters but especially to the dishonorable, dishonest, destructive, unethical, traitorous Congressional Democrats.
They are not so stupid or deranged as they CORRUPT, who would rather see you dead in your grave than lose an election that enhances their power. In fact, lots of dead people now vote them into office from the grave. Both will be dead within a few years so what do they care about the mayhem they leave in their wake. Like a true person of the immediate gratification, they want to get all they can before their lights get turned out for good. Evil comes in many forms, most of the time it is disguised as normal. These however are not normal times which demand the extraordinary in human energy and results. Old and average with the same old failed programs just doesn’t cut it anymore. Americans have always been designed to be exceptional, not equally corrupt and evil.
Joe CRIMINAL FAMILY Biden and Bernie Communist Sanders, calling for chaos in our society, leading to the downfall of our society. TRAITORS!!!!!!! Build the gallows.
Open borders! It seems prudent to limit travel when confronted by the coronavirus but this country is already experiencing a resurgence of diseases once thought eradicated but now spreading rampantly due to the influx of unprocessed aliens who once would have been denied entry or quarantined. Liberals all know that this virus is just one of President Trump’s racist ploys to further white supremacy or some other such nonsense.
We the people have to vote these communists out. Open borders are a danger to our nation. And yes, diseases once thought to have been eradicated from this nation are now coming over the border because there is no vetting of these people. Australia wouldn’t stand for this. You have to prove you can provide yourself and family a living and to be able to contribute to the country.
I understand what the president is trying to do to help the country through this corona virus thing, but one has to give a great pause to this. Will this make the country ever more dependent upon the government instead of our faith in God and work ethic.
Voting is key here. We cannot enter that booth and vote, unless we have a full vetting of these candidates, and once they are in, they should not be allowed to serve in office any longer than the president. A number of these politicians have been in office and become millionaires (how do they do that) and then stay until they die. Some have been there almost forty years. That is far too long!
Joe Biden, desperate to boost his candidacy, is willingly endangering our national sovereignty by shamelessly appealing to open border advocates, sanctuary city zealots, and the huge number of illegal aliens that will find a way to cheat the system and vote for him if he is nominated for president by the Democrat party. Joe and his fellow leftists have demonstrated that there appears to be no limit to how low they will go in order to gain political power and implement their radical, destructive policies.