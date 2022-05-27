Just days after the tragic Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and 2 teachers dead, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday blocked a Republican school safety bill.

Indeed, Sen. Ron Johnson asked for the Luke and Alex School Safety Act to be passed by unanimous consent, Fox News reports.

The bill, named after Parkland, Florida shooting victims Luke Hoyer and Alex Schachter, would require the DHS to establish a “federal Clearinghouse on School Safety Best Practices” for use by state and local educational and law-enforcement agencies, institutions of higher education, health professionals and the public.

The bill would require the DHS to “collect clearinghouse data analytics, user feedback on the implementation of best practices and recommendations identified by the clearinghouse, and any evaluations conducted on these best practices and recommendations.”

Schumer, however, objected to Johnson’s request, claiming on Twitter that the bill “could see more guns in schools.”

Schumer said on the Senate floor that the legislation could be considered if Republicans agree to debate on the domestic terrorism bill.

Johnson responded saying that it’s a “sad day for the United States Senate.”

He later tweeted:

Today, I asked for unanimous consent for passage of the Luke and Alex School Safety Act. But @SenSchumer blocked this common sense legislation in favor of his partisan agenda. It’s a very sad day in the United States Senate. pic.twitter.com/CCdQ6SpGxy — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 25, 2022

Not surprising that the Democrat leader would lie about the bill he blocked that parents of Parkland victims have been trying to pass for years. Dems aren’t looking for solutions, they want wedge issues that they hope will keep them in power. Sick. https://t.co/f4zbNb03ey — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 26, 2022

