Just days after the tragic Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and 2 teachers dead, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday blocked a Republican school safety bill.
Indeed, Sen. Ron Johnson asked for the Luke and Alex School Safety Act to be passed by unanimous consent, Fox News reports.
The bill, named after Parkland, Florida shooting victims Luke Hoyer and Alex Schachter, would require the DHS to establish a “federal Clearinghouse on School Safety Best Practices” for use by state and local educational and law-enforcement agencies, institutions of higher education, health professionals and the public.
The bill would require the DHS to “collect clearinghouse data analytics, user feedback on the implementation of best practices and recommendations identified by the clearinghouse, and any evaluations conducted on these best practices and recommendations.”
Schumer, however, objected to Johnson’s request, claiming on Twitter that the bill “could see more guns in schools.”
Schumer said on the Senate floor that the legislation could be considered if Republicans agree to debate on the domestic terrorism bill.
Johnson responded saying that it’s a “sad day for the United States Senate.”
He later tweeted:
Today, I asked for unanimous consent for passage of the Luke and Alex School Safety Act.
But @SenSchumer blocked this common sense legislation in favor of his partisan agenda.
It’s a very sad day in the United States Senate. pic.twitter.com/CCdQ6SpGxy
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 25, 2022
Not surprising that the Democrat leader would lie about the bill he blocked that parents of Parkland victims have been trying to pass for years.
Dems aren’t looking for solutions, they want wedge issues that they hope will keep them in power. Sick. https://t.co/f4zbNb03ey
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 26, 2022
The treachery of the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
The Treasonous, dishonest, destructive, Socialist Democrat Party game plan is to lie, cheat and steal in order to take total control of the American people, by restricting U.S. oil production, increase Taxes on everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This treasonous, dishonest, destructive, corrupt, immoral, socialist Democrat Party and their corrupt, demented puppet has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
The bill must have allowed God back into the schools,,,Schumer sure ran him out of Congress. Democrats are the party of death. Anything that preserves life and unites the nation stands in their way of power grabbing through fear.
You have it Scruffy. But you also need to know all about the Council on Foreign Relations to understand that it is they, who control this nation today and biden has made a good front man until lately and now he is really getting bad with his NO memory. They will get someone else after the election this fall. Or maybe sooner.
OF COURSE schumy blocked it.. IT DOESN’T BAN guns.
Here we go000Mr Big Mouth wants to play politics some more—gotta try and capitalize on another crisis. The Democrats talk about doing and implementing this or that, but when a Republican actually tries to get the ball rolling, they want to shut it down.
Chuck Schumer is a pathetic a** whose usefulness in Congress has long expired—if there ever was any degree of usefulness. He is a bickerer, an obstructionist, and a liar. And despite his always wanting to be photographed in front of one or more American flags—he is no Patriot and no supporter of the Constitution.
RESIGN, CHUCK—THE COUNTRY DOES NOT NEED YOUR BS !!!!!
When is he coming up for re-election? LETS GET A PROPER CONSERVATIVE to challenge him!
It’s IN THE INTERESTS OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY to exacerbate the situation and ‘paint’ the Republican party as the ‘bad guys’!!!! If they actually wanted to help the American people they would ADMIT that their support for the MURDER of children in the womb {called abortion to deceive those they can} is the direct cause of the shootings {as it devalues the life that already exits in the womb} and end their support of MURDER/abortion!