Police in Washington D.C. are searching for three men who they say opened fire in a busy area of Columbia Heights Sunday afternoon, killing one and wounding eight.

The “targeted” shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. in the northwest part of the District, Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a press conference. Two of the men who opened fire had “long guns,” Newsham said, while the other had a pistol.

Nine adults — eight men and one woman — were taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting, with one being pronounced dead. Two of the wounded are in serious condition, while the others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Local officials lamented the shocking nature of the shooting.

“This type of brazen, daylight activity in a very, very busy block I’m sure is scary for this community,” Newsham said. “I don’t know what people are thinking if they think they can enter a block and lay down that many rounds. They’re putting everyone in this community in jeopardy.”

Added Mayor Muriel Bowser, “Everybody should be outraged that in the daytime, when people are frequenting our restaurants, frequenting our businesses, that there could be an attack on the D.C. streets.”

D.C. police are searching for three Black males, two wearing black hoodies and one in a gray hoodie, last seen driving away in a dark blue or black vehicle with tinted windows.

Officials have collected surveillance footage from local businesses, Newsham said.

The shooting, he said, may have stemmed from a “crew dispute,” and law enforcement officials were “familiar with some of the players.”

