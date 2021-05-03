With more and more states easing coronavirus restrictions, it seems the coming summer season will be much more normal than the last — but Chicago residents may require a so-called “Vax Pass” to join in on the fun.

Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago’s public health commissioner, emphasized the card was not a vaccine passport to be used for traveling, but rather proof its holder is fully vaccinated, the Chicago Tribune reported. The hope is that it would allow residents to attend large-scale events, like concerts and festivals, with little worry about becoming infected with COVID-19.

Arwady added they would not be used to turn people away from businesses either and instead likened them to city passes that provide locals discounts or free admission to the city’s museums.

“You get a vaccine, you’ll be able to get into a concert or get into an event,” Arwady said. “(We’re) really thinking, particularly for younger people, how can we make a vaccine something that people are excited about getting?”

She also waved off suggestions that the pass served as a type of bribe, adding that “we all want to put this behind us and getting people vaccinated is the way to do this.” Officials dubbed it a public health campaign, not unlike “Vax and Relax,” which rewards inoculated residents with treats like free haircuts and manicures.

The proposed Vax Pass, expected to be rolled out in May, comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidelines that now allow for those who are vaccinated to go outside without a mask on.

Arwady also declined to comment on whether Lollapalooza, canceled last year amid the pandemic, would be held this summer.

