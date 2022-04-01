Chicago’s already-controversial mayor has been exposed for eye-opening hypocrisy after it was learned she travels across the crime-ridden city with a small army of Chicago police officers.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was among many far-left Democrats who jumped on the “Defund the Police” bandwagon, a foolish movement that predictably allowed crime to jump and angered the public.

In her own city, Lightfoot told reporters the Chicago Police Department has “alienated people of color” and the city is “traumatized by a long history of police violence and misconduct.”

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, approximately two years ago the CPD created a special unit to protect the mayor at home and at city hall, and to oversee her personal bodyguard detail that already numbers about 20 police officers.

The newer and bigger police detail, known as Unit 544, has grown from a “handful” of police officers to a roster of 65 of them, the Sun-Times said.

Randy Sutton of The Wounded Blue calls that small army of police officers a “power-hungry endeavor” by the Chicago mayor.

“That’s really what it is,” he tells AFN. “She doesn’t need a private army to guard her at her residence and her —basically – her kingdom.”

That criticism mirrors a comment from the president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police.

“While murders are soaring, while districts are barebones” John Catanzara told the Sun-Times, “all that matters is protecting her castle.”

In an interview with the Sun-Times, Lightfoot partly blamed the need for the large security detail on Donald Trump. He had targeted her personally while he was president, she said.

