The Federal Election Commission gave Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Convention what they deserve, fining them for lying about the funding of the fake Russian dossier used to smear Donald Trump prior to the 2016 election.

As reported by BizPacReview, a letter obtained by the Coolidge Reagan Foundation showed that the FEC fined the DNC $105,000 and the Clinton campaign $8,000.

The FEC said in the letter that Clinton and the DNC violated strict rules when they mislabeled payments that were sent to Fusion GPS, the consulting firm that commissioned the dossier via their law firm.

Indeed, Perkins Coie, the law firm, was given $1,024,407.97 by the two entities for the dossier. Clinton’s campaign and the DNC claimed the money was for legal services, failing to mention it was actually for opposition research.

The DNC gave $849,407.97 and the Clinton campaign paid $175,000.

“Solely for the purpose of settling this matter expeditiously and to avoid further legal costs, respondent[s] does not concede, but will not further contest the commission’s finding of probable cause to proceed” with the probe, the FEC noted.

Trump celebrated the FEC ruling.

“Wow! Just out that the 2016 Clinton Campaign and the DNC paid the FEC today for violating the law by failing to disclose that their payments for ‘legal advice and services’ to law firm Perkins Coie was, in fact, a guise to hire numerous companies, all of whom are now named Defendants in my lawsuits, to try and take down and illegally destroy your favorite President, me,” Trump said.

“This was done to create, as I have stated many times, and is now confirmed, a Hoax funded by the DNC and the Clinton Campaign. This corruption is only beginning to be revealed, is un-America, and must never be allowed to happen again. Where do I go to get my reputation back?” he added.

© Copyright 2022 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.