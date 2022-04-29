A school district in Illinois is teaching children as young as preschoolers about sexual orientation and gender identity.

The dedicated curriculum is part of Evanston/Skokie School District 65’s LGBTQ+ Equity Month, which is one of several special units the school features, Fox News reports.

“Throughout the month, educators and prek-8th grade students will broaden their understanding of identity of self and others, allyship, family structures, vocabulary, gender expression, stereotypes, colors on the intersectional pride flag, and the historical contributions of LGBTQ+ people. Each grade level engages in a selection of these topics,” the district said in an announcement to families.

The district posted details of lessons for each grade level on its website.

Pre-schoolers will learn about the pride flag, and will be introduced to vocabulary words including gay, lesbian, non-binary and queer.

Kindergarteners will learn about the concept of transgender.

First graders learn about pronouns, including “ze,” “zir,” and “hir,” as well as “social justice standards.”

Second graders will learn about “sex assigned at birth” and how that is “different from gender identity.”

By eighth grade, students will learn about “recent bills that aim to limit transgender athletes from participating in school sports” and “actions they can take about these bills.”

The school district said that beginning next school year, “the learning associated with the LGBTQ+ unit of study will be interwoven into our school curriculum.”

© Copyright 2022 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.