(The Center Square) – The White House said Tuesday that President Donald Trump remains willing to make deals with other nations, but only if doing so will help American workers and address U.S. trade deficits.

“America does not need other countries as much as other countries need us and President Trump knows this,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday. “He’s going to use the leverage of our markets and our country to the advantage of the people he was sworn in to protect.”

Leavitt warned that China’s retaliation was a mistake and pointed to Israel as an example of how other nations should approach trade deals with Trump. Israel said it plans to move quickly to eliminate its trade deficit with the U.S., but Trump has not yet reached a trade deal with Israel.

Asked how long tariffs might remain in place, Leavitt said the White House moves at “Trump speed.” Just what that means for Americans concerned about higher prices wasn’t clear.

“All options are on the table for each country, but again, these are going to be tailor-made deals, they are not going to be off-the-rack,” Leavitt said.

Goldman Sachs recently raised the odds of a U.S. recession to 45% from 35%, the second time it has increased its forecast in a week, amid concerns about an escalating trade war. Leavitt brushed off recession fears, pointing to the rest of Trump’s economic agenda, which includes deregulation and tax cuts.

Trump has already implemented a 10% tariff on almost all U.S. imports and reciprocal tariffs of up to 50% on some trading partners are set to take effect on Wednesday.

Asked how long it could take to return U.S. manufacturing jobs lost to other nations, Leavitt didn’t give any indication of how long the tariffs could remain in place. However, she said that Trump wants all jobs, including the possibility of building iPhones domestically.

Leavitt said Trump is not considering an extension or delay on tariffs.

“He expects these tariffs are going to go into effect,” she said.

Business groups have opposed Trump’s tariffs. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said the U.S. should pursue free trade agreements with other nations. It warned that tariffs could hurt U.S. consumers.

“Broad-based tariffs impose substantial costs on the United States, and their use will backfire on the U.S. economy,” U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President John Murphy said. “First, a tariff is a tax on imported goods that is paid to U.S. Customs and Border Protection by the U.S. business or individual receiving those goods at their port of entry. Americans literally pay these import taxes.”

Trump has touted progress on trade, but given no indication of how long tariffs could remain in place. Trump said he talked to the acting president of South Korea.

“In any event, we have the confines and probability of a great DEAL for both countries. Their top TEAM is on a plane heading to the U.S., and things are looking good,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We are likewise dealing with many other countries, all of whom want to make a deal with the United States. Like with South Korea, we are bringing up other subjects that are not covered by Trade and Tariffs, and getting them negotiated also.

“China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don’t know how to get it started. We are waiting for their call. It will happen!”

Leavitt said the U.S. will prioritize allies in making trade deals. She said China made it mistake when it announced retaliatory tariffs.

“When America is punched, [Trump] punches back harder,” she said. “That’s why there will be 104% tariffs starting tonight.”

Last week, when Trump announced his latest wave of tariffs, the president said foreign nations for decades have stolen American jobs, factories and industries. He said the tariffs would bring in new jobs, factories and industries and return the U.S. to a manufacturing superpower.

“Our country and its taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years,” Trump said. “But it is not going to happen anymore.”

Trump’s executive order on tariffs also gives him authority to increase the tariffs “if trading partners retaliate” or “decrease the tariffs if trading partners take significant steps to remedy non-reciprocal trade arrangements and align with the United States on economic and national security matters,” according to the White House.