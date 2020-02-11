House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Monday demanded Attorney General William Barr answer questions about the Justice Department’s “process” for receiving information about Ukraine.
The letter comes hours after Mr. Barr confirmed the Justice Department had established an intake process to scrutinize any information coming in about Ukraine, including tips offered by President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
Saying it was a “significant departure” from the established channel the Justice Department uses to receive information, Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, noted its existence contradicts previous statements by Mr. Barr.
Ukraine has been at the center of Democrats’ efforts to impeach Mr. Trump, who was acquitted by the Senate last week. Democrats say Mr. Trump’s prodding of the Ukraine president to investigate the activities of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his son, Hunter in that country.
In September, the Justice Department said Mr. Barr had not discussed “anything relating to Ukraine” with Mr. Giuliani. The department also said Mr. Trump had not pushed the attorney general to investigate the activities of political rival and Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter, in Ukraine.
“To the extent that statement is no longer accurate, any official relationship between Mr. Giuliani and the department raises serious questions about conflicts of interest – both for the department, generally, and for you, specifically,” Mr. Nadler wrote.
Mr. Nadler asked the attorney general to describe the “intake process” for receiving tips from Mr. Giuliani and others; who is reviewing the process; how Ukraine tips are vetted, and communications between the department and Mr. Giuliani.
The attorney general has until February 25 to respond, Mr. Nadler said.
Hours earlier, Mr. Barr said the Justice Department has “open door” policy to anyone, including Mr. Giuliani, offering information on corruption in Ukraine.
But he cautioned that the department has to be very careful in vetting whatever is turned over. Mr. Barr said there are “a lot of agendas” in Ukraine and the department can’t take anything at face value.
“For that reason, we had established an intake process in the field so that any information coming in about Ukraine could be carefully scrutinized by the Department and its intelligence community partners so that we could assess its provenance and its credibility, and that is true for all information that comes to the department from Ukraine, including anything that Mr. Giuliani might provide,” Mr. Barr said.
© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
Hey Jerold COMMUNIST Nadler, go honeymoon with Bernie in Moscow.
Nadler is angry and is wanting to know about the “Justice Department’s intake process.” Fishing expedition alert.
Of course he wants to know. SO HE can warn his allies, what not to do/say..
Did Rudy bypass your stop guards? Were you not able to alter what Rudy has discovered? Or are you mad you cannot come up with a defense beforehand so you may counter any claims? HA HA I cannot wait for the Durham report, not going to get my hopes up too much but I am ready!
With you all- Poop, Alethia, and Ituser, you all have hit the nail on the head. Just missing one item- No one can turn away a Whistleblower, Barr doesn’t need Nadler’s permission (or snooping) when Rudy is Whistleblowing and also isn’t afraid of the public knowing it. I agree Nadler is worried about Rudy’s proof, but they started it with claims he was Trump’s mouthpiece in Ukraine. Pelosci may claim she was in Angry Italian Grandmother Mode, but what does that say messing with Rudy is?
RNC SHOULd RUN ADS:
Do you really want these people running YOUR county?
[PICTURES OF THE HOWLER MONKEYS] Pelosi-Schiff-Nadler-Schumer-Waters.
/s/ Beavis and Buttgig
Nadler and Trump have disagreed long before President Trump was elected. This is never going to stop until Nadler is out of office. He is wasting OUR tax $$$, and doesn’t care.
If Barr tells Nadler, “Not to worry, it’s just whistleblowers,” would that suffice?
the democrats will not quit, it’s their way or the highway. They are so out of touch with the American people. There are many die hard democrats that will eat anything that they are fed. It’s hard for me to understand how many so called smart people believe the democrat B.S.