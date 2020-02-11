It is impossible to sufficiently characterize the despicable actions of the Democrats these days, as they reach new lows at every opportunity. Sadly, it is appalling, it is all very predictable. Since their leftist ideology and agenda are based on the lowest and ugliest traits of humanity, it stands to reason that they cannot advance on anything other than those same miserable principles. In the past, they did so with a bit of restraint, sugar coating their real intent for “public relations” purposes. But that is clearly no longer the case.

Nancy Pelosi’s disgraceful destruction of her copy of the President’s State of the Union message the other night has every decent and honorable American outraged, as it should. Her behavior was not, as some have asserted, a show of personal disrespect for President Trump. From her official position as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, it was a vile affront to the American people. And have no doubt it was fully intended to be just that.

Pelosi did no less than to commit a crime against our nation. It is pathetic that Pelosi’s defenders will actually attempt to deflect criticism of her actions on the flimsy basis that it was really no big deal, and that a copy of the President’s message can easily be made. That was the official document, which belonged to the American people. For Pelosi to destroy it as a leftist political stunt, was an abomination and an affront to every citizen of this country who believes in the Constitution and the rule of law. It also reflected the inarguable contempt she and her fellow Democrats hold for the truly good news it contained.

Pelosi wanted to show everyone that she regarded the President’s message to be an affront to her. When asked about her abhorrent behavior, she attempted to justify herself on the basis that the President’s constitutionally mandated message was “a manifesto of mistruth.” But it was ultimately all of the good news for America, so abundant throughout the President’s message, that Pelosi and her fellow Democrat/leftists truly regard as a dire threat to them. The leftist agenda requires squalor, discord, and despair in order to proliferate. So a thriving, prosperous, and happy nation is good for everybody except the Democrats.

In a sense, Pelosi’s repugnant act was symbolically a much more fitting proclamation of who she and her party are than even she realized. It was truly reflective of the ongoing effort of Democrats on Capitol Hill, along with their Fake News lackeys in the leftist media, to downplay all the liberating improvements in our society that the President’s agenda has achieved. Increasingly, people are liberated from unemployment, squalor, and the hopelessness that was peddled as their inescapable lot during the Obama years. And that also means liberation from the Democrat party which only thrives on their backs in such circumstances.

Constitutionally, the President is required to “give to the Congress information on the state of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient” The goal is to maintain cohesiveness in government among the executive and legislative branches. Clearly, Democrats do not want that cohesiveness in any situation other than when they are in charge of everything. Pelosi and her comrades have made that point in many ways over the past three years. But in the face of so much truly good news last Tuesday, it has become painfully apparent that she and her party not only regard their own political fortunes to be a far higher priority, but will do anything in their power to undermine and eradicate policy that is good for America, if it doesn’t first benefit them.

The greatest looming threat to Pelosi and the Democrats is that the American people might see a virtual “side by side,” between left and right, in which leftist lies and venom risk being directly contrasted to the shining promises of a Great America, as presented by President Trump. Pelosi’s real aim was to dismiss any alternative to the leftist/Democrat agenda. It is standard procedure for leftists to promote their “utopia” while mocking any deviation from it. But by her abominable act, she accomplished precisely the opposite. In rapid-fire succession, President Trump offered shining examples of the goodness of our nation. Pelosi’s tantrum, along with the antics of other leftists in attendance, were a repulsive alternative. She and her fellow Democrats can maintain their facades of sanctimony, but the entire episode was a total disaster for them.

Compound this with the Iowa debacle, and the prospect of Bernie Sanders being the head of the Democrat ticket, and the result is a possible awareness by the American public of just how beyond any standard of normality the Democrat agenda is. The other Democrats don’t truly disagree with Sanders and his strategy of forcing the common people into servitude while enormously empowering the state. But in the past, they have been much more cautious about revealing their true intentions. Consumed by his arrogance, and convinced that he has all the answers for what ails humanity, Bernie Sanders operates under no such restraints. So Democrat insiders need to suppress Bernie’s blunt candor, and prevent America from recognizing the threat that their agenda actually portends for the country.

In a very real sense, the results of the Democrat Iowa caucuses were themselves torn up, discarded, and hidden from the American people in much the same manner as Pelosi attempted on Tuesday.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years, and is author of the book “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” subtitled “Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture,” which is a guide to effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left and is available at Amazon.com

