The knife-wielding handyman accused of stabbing his married lover dozens of times during a lethal late-night fight inside her Queens home was living illegally in the U.S., immigration officials said Friday.
David Bonola, held in custody after a Thursday night court appearance in Queens, was named in a detainer notice filed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Queens Central booking. The murder suspect arrived in the U.S. about 20 years ago.
“ICE focuses its civil immigration priorities on the apprehension and removal of non-citizens who pose a threat to our national security, public safety and border security,” said an ICE spokesman.
The 44-year-old Mexican citizen was arraigned on a felony murder charge in the savage stabbing that killed his on-and-off paramour of two years after an argument inside her Forest Hills home.
A detainer notice indicates immigration authorities believe Bonola is in the country illegally. The notice amounts to a request that state authorities turn him over immigration agents when appropriate.
Prosecutors released additional details in the case at the suspect’s first court appearance, noting that victim Orsolya Gaal let him inside her tony Tudor-style home when he arrived around 12:40 p.m. on April 16.
Her husband and their 17-year-old son were away visiting college campuses on the night of the brutal killing, while their 13-year-old son was asleep upstairs when Bonola stabbed Gaal close to 60 times.
“The defendant and victim were known to each other,” Assistant District Attorney Josh Garland told the court at Bonola’s Thursday night arraignment. “The defendant went to the victim’s residence between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
“Because she knew him, she let him into the house. He then engaged her in a verbal dispute and unfortunately she had to ask him to leave multiple times.”
The killer refused to leave as the spat morphed into a violent assault where authorities charge Bonola grabbed a steak knife and fatally stabbed the 51-year-old Gaal. He then stuffed her body into a hockey equipment bag and dragged the victim to a nearby park, leaving a blood trail for investigators.
Bonola, due back in court this Tuesday for the gruesome killing, faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Well, what do you know?
Here 20 years as an illegal alien.
Stabbed his victim close to 60 times.
And he will get the benefit of the US legal system and live in a high-security hotel if convicted.
Mrs Harris and Mr Biden—this is somebody’s daughter, wife, and mother whose life was savagely and unnecessarily taken away. This is yet another tarnish in the ever-growing list of horrors regarding your “border challenge”. And don’t make it about Bo—don’t want to hear it.
I’m surprised he isn’t walking free on no bail. This is woke new york city after all. Maybe she identified as a T-bone steak, and he was just tying to eat her.
As a dog returns to his vomit, so a fool returns to her folly. Orsolya Gaal came back one too many times for a tainted warm meal in the form of this illegal Mexican David Bonola puke. She should have kept on the married American menu and would still be alive today. The first hint that he was ILLEGAL should have told her emotionally driven brain to avoid him before he did something majorly illegal to her. All of America should learn from her lesson that so-called small (by Liberal standards) illegalities usually mature into deadly large ones, especially when fed the tainted liberal indoctrination of an American media bent on feeding THE PEOPLE a diet of unearned guilt, or a concept that all are equally born good, but none ever resort by choice to evil.