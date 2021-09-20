WASHINGTON — The National Institutes of Health director says a government advisory panel’s decision to limit Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to Americans 65 and older as well as those at high risk of severe disease is a preliminary step and predicts broader approval for most Americans “in the next few weeks.”
Dr. Francis Collins told “Fox News Sunday” that the panel’s recommendation Friday was correct based on a “snapshot” of available data on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s two-shot regimen over time. But he said real-time data from the U.S. and Israel continue to come in showing waning efficacy among broader groups of people that will need to be addressed soon.
Collins, who also appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” said: “I think there will be a decision in the coming weeks to extend boosters beyond the list that they approved on Friday.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, on Sunday praised the advisory board’s plan for covering a “good chunk” of Americans. But he stressed that “this is not the end of the story” based on evolving data and said the recommendations will likely be expanded in the coming weeks to months.
The Food and Drug Administration will consider the advisory group’s advice and make its own decision, probably within days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also is set to weigh in this week.
Wallace points out that Biden announced booster shots for all a month ago. Is that following the science or leading it?
Fauci claims the FDA way was ‘always the plan.’
Here’s what Biden said in August when he announced booster shots would be given beginning September 20th.
Maybe the shots would be better received by everyone if the public were told just how many people were involved in the initial testing by each drug company, how many had side effects, what those side effects were, and just how many people died from the shots. That should be easy information to gather and made public.
THEY DON’T care if we are “eager to receive it” or not.. THEY WANT US SHOT, whether we care to or not, OR ELSE!
Dr. Francis Collins and Dr. Fauci should be put in a booster rocket and then they should be rocketed out of our solar system.
If it is recommended by those three idiot liars pictured above then no one should be willing to take it…If there is one thing that has been proven beyond a doubt by joe biden it is that the American people can believe NOTHING that comes from any agency of what once was their government..
AND what was the point in ASKING the FDA to review the data to make the call on boosters or not, IF THEY WERE ALREADY GOING TO just ignore what the FDA SAID??
As usual the Democrats favor illegal aliens over American citizens! That is their plan to increase their voting base. If they get enough illegal aliens registered they won’t have to use dead people, animals, and rigged voting machines in the future.
Oh, they will STILL use rigged machines, the dead and pets. JUST TO ENSURE they never ever again lose an election.
And the reason ANYBODY is still listening to phony Fauci and this other ideiot would be?????????? As they just up and over ride the FDA. These are UNELECTED bureaucrats people that have fed us ******** from day one of the scamdemic.