Former President Ronald Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis thinks cognitive tests for presidential candidates would “probably be a good idea,” as voters across party lines have expressed concerns over the ages of public officials.

According to multiple polls, some voters are concerned about the ages of politicians. In a recent Ipsos poll, 59 percent of those surveyed said they thought both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are “too old” to serve as president again. In a similar poll from last November, 77 percent of respondents said they thought President Biden was too old to remain in office.

In a Feb. 19 interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Ms. Davis echoed these concerns, saying cognitive tests for presidential candidates might be a good idea.

“I mean, in just what we know about what age can do. It doesn’t always do that, but it would probably be a good idea,” she said.

“My father was 77 when he left office after two terms. It seems so young now, doesn’t it?”

Former President Reagan, now deceased, was sworn in at 69, and was the oldest president to ever be elected at the time he took office. He ended his second four year term at age 77 in 1989. Donald Trump set a new record for the oldest elected president when he was sworn into the Oval Office at age 70. President Biden then surpassed that, and is currently the oldest to ever take office after being elected at 78 years old in 2021. If re-elected, President Biden would be 86 by the end of his second term in office.

Ms. Davis believes that while her father was considered old for a president at the time, he was still in control of all his mental faculties.

“That was not someone who was, you know, fractured in age. I mean, yes, I probably thought he was old because he was my father, and we think that about our parents,” she said.

“But, you know, not in the way that we’re talking about now,” Ms. Davis added.

Reagan Would Be ‘Appalled’ at State of US Politics

While addressing the age of presidential candidates, Ms. Davis revealed that she thinks her father would be disgusted at the state of politics in the country, pointing in particular to the lack of civility between some elected officials.

“I think he’d be appalled, really, you know? And yeah, they used to have martinis together, two, you know, old Irish guys, like, sharing a drink after,” she said.

“You know, it was like two lawyers battling it out in court, and then going and having a drink together, you know? It was just more civilized.”

Overall, Ms. Davis thinks if her father were still alive today, he “would be really scared for our democracy” and would work tirelessly to unite people.

“I don’t know who … I think he would address people more than any candidates, you know? I think he would address the American people at what has divided us,” Ms. Davis said.

“And, I mean, in my own opinion, and I don’t know. I think this probably is how he would think, is our divisions really started because we’re all so scared,” she added.

“There is so much fear around, whether we’re going to get shot in a mass shooting, or our children are. Or, you know, if you walk into a store is there going to be—or a church, wherever, you know? We’re scared. And fear morphs into anger. It just does. It’s not sustainable. We don’t want to be afraid.

“We don’t mind so much being angry. And, you know, there are people on the public stage and on the political front who understand very well that synergy between fear and anger and who are masterful at exploiting it.”