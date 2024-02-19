Former President Ronald Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis thinks cognitive tests for presidential candidates would “probably be a good idea,” as voters across party lines have expressed concerns over the ages of public officials.
According to multiple polls, some voters are concerned about the ages of politicians. In a recent Ipsos poll, 59 percent of those surveyed said they thought both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are “too old” to serve as president again. In a similar poll from last November, 77 percent of respondents said they thought President Biden was too old to remain in office.
In a Feb. 19 interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Ms. Davis echoed these concerns, saying cognitive tests for presidential candidates might be a good idea.
“I mean, in just what we know about what age can do. It doesn’t always do that, but it would probably be a good idea,” she said.
“My father was 77 when he left office after two terms. It seems so young now, doesn’t it?”
Former President Reagan, now deceased, was sworn in at 69, and was the oldest president to ever be elected at the time he took office. He ended his second four year term at age 77 in 1989. Donald Trump set a new record for the oldest elected president when he was sworn into the Oval Office at age 70. President Biden then surpassed that, and is currently the oldest to ever take office after being elected at 78 years old in 2021. If re-elected, President Biden would be 86 by the end of his second term in office.
Ms. Davis believes that while her father was considered old for a president at the time, he was still in control of all his mental faculties.
“That was not someone who was, you know, fractured in age. I mean, yes, I probably thought he was old because he was my father, and we think that about our parents,” she said.
“But, you know, not in the way that we’re talking about now,” Ms. Davis added.
Reagan Would Be ‘Appalled’ at State of US Politics
While addressing the age of presidential candidates, Ms. Davis revealed that she thinks her father would be disgusted at the state of politics in the country, pointing in particular to the lack of civility between some elected officials.
“I think he’d be appalled, really, you know? And yeah, they used to have martinis together, two, you know, old Irish guys, like, sharing a drink after,” she said.
“You know, it was like two lawyers battling it out in court, and then going and having a drink together, you know? It was just more civilized.”
Overall, Ms. Davis thinks if her father were still alive today, he “would be really scared for our democracy” and would work tirelessly to unite people.
“I don’t know who … I think he would address people more than any candidates, you know? I think he would address the American people at what has divided us,” Ms. Davis said.
“And, I mean, in my own opinion, and I don’t know. I think this probably is how he would think, is our divisions really started because we’re all so scared,” she added.
“There is so much fear around, whether we’re going to get shot in a mass shooting, or our children are. Or, you know, if you walk into a store is there going to be—or a church, wherever, you know? We’re scared. And fear morphs into anger. It just does. It’s not sustainable. We don’t want to be afraid.
“We don’t mind so much being angry. And, you know, there are people on the public stage and on the political front who understand very well that synergy between fear and anger and who are masterful at exploiting it.”
When Democrats run age depleted or accident brain depleted candidates whom they are confident their mind mesmerizing media can push over the finish line,,,and they purposely forget to mention they have dementia, that’s a sure sign that somewhere in the Democrat party closet dwellers lives a Soros assigned master Pinocchio puppet master with the intent to steal wealth and power while THE PEOPLE just get to watch their noses grow. How mentally challenged guys like Biden and John Fetterman rose to high office is just prima facie evidence of a corrupted Democrat party and the power of their purloined American Press. Reagan in the heights of his late stage Alzheimer’s still had an I.Q. about 100 pointes higher than these two chuckleheads.
Mandatory retirement will be decried by Puppet electing Democrats as discriminatory against the physical handicapped. But we all know their real reasons of the party elites, who now surround Biden and feed upon his power like crows in an Oz cornfield. The mere fact they knew of his mental state and still ran him without disclosing it, is proof positive of a stolen election, by Democrats who understand very well that synergy between fear and anger and who are masterful at exploiting it.”
Test them ALL!
Joe Biden’s idea of a weekend “President’s-day sale”, is when Joe and Hunter clean out the garage and sell our government secrets for profit. I could almost stomach having to give up Washington’s and Lincoln’s birthday celebration holiday which were combined to make room for sob sister politically correct feel good Martin Luther king holiday, whose American accomplishments when measured for MAGA greatness or American contribution to peace and tranquility, came in at best a third, But when they combined Lincoln’s and Washington’s birthday Holiday and renamed it “President’s day”, which includes moral skirt chasers like Clinton, Race dividers like Obama, and moral, military, and economic cluster heads like Biden, I know of a lot of Americans who think MLK should have been given an extra day and Washington and Lincoln left alone. A lot of Anglo Americans are now peeved that the Founding Father of our country and the Civil war savoir of the slaves got rolled into a day that included the biggest Presidential failures on record. But for the recent American corrupting facts of Biden/Obama alone I refuse to celebrate “President’s Day” in any way or form, until they create a Whitehouse wall of shame recognizing the total failures that should not be celebrated at all, and Washington/Lincoln be restored to an equal stand-alone holiday with King, sans Carter, sans Clinton, and definitely sans Obama and Biden unworthy to be celebrated for just showing up .
WE need one for EVERY LEVEL OF govt. INC judges.
While ‘older people’ [of which I am now one] are capable of many things they are also subject to many things that younger people aren’t. If voters insist on electing ‘older people’ to office they not only get the experience but the ailments that go with that [and some ‘old’ policies]. Cognitive tests for officials in HIGH POWER jobs would be a good idea!
The constitution spells out the qualifications for president, and the cognitive test isn’t one of them. So if you want to add it, then pass a constitutional amendment. Otherwise stop talking about it as it’s all political nonsense.
chunkylover53 – Your comment reflects true mental unstable thoughts of the majority of Democrats.
Of course we should have a senile mentally disabled and forgetful president in charge of the nuclear football and running the country…. NOT!
Is one a Democrat Party supporter because they are mentally deranged??
OR
Is one mentally deranged because they are a Democrat Party Supporter??