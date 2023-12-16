(The Center Square) – Hispanic Americans cite inflation as a key concern for elected officials to address heading into the 2024 election year, according to newly released polling data.

Prices on a range of goods and services have risen about 20% since President Joe Biden took office. In recent months that increase has slowed, but those prices still remain much higher than when Biden took office.

“Inflation, jobs and the economy, healthcare, crime/guns, and housing costs are top priorities, and there is strong support for policies to address them,” the survey reported, adding that “food and basic necessities, housing/rent, and gasoline are the principal worries regarding inflation.”

Hispanics were nearly split in their approval of President Joe Biden.

The November poll was conducted by the Democratic polling group BSP Research, on behalf of UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota and surveyed nearly 3,000 eligible Latino voters.

After inflation, jobs and the economy are the second biggest issues for Hispanics, followed by health care, and crime and gun violence.

The following graph from the poll shows the full breakdown: