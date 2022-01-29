A Pennsylvania state appeals court has ruled that the state’s 2019 mail-in voting law is unconstitutional in a decision that will likely be appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The original law, known as Act 77, passed with bipartisan support in 2019, but Republicans turned on the law after the 2020 presidential election, in which President Joe Biden edged out former President Donald Trump in state voting and nationally.

The law, which allowed no-excuse mail-in voting, was not approved by the state’s cumbersome constitutional amendment process but enacted by statute, the appeals court ruled in a 49-page opinion.

Trump supporters have tried to delegitimize mail-in votes in the presidential election in Pennsylvania and other states.

Pennsylvania Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa said the ruling will be appealed to the Supreme Court, which has repeatedly sided with Democrats in other voting challenges during and after the 2020 election.

“This is just a continuation of attacking and undermining our electoral process,” Costa said, according to the New York Times.”

He added that an appeal would be filed by the end of the day, predicting that “Act 77 will ultimately be deemed to be constitutional.”

Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.