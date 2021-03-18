Don Lemon was commenting on the Vatican’s edict that priests cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin.” The decree distinguished between the church’s welcoming and blessing of homosexuals, which it upheld, but not their unions since any such sacramental recognition could be confused with marriage.
“The View” co-host Meghan McCain noted that Lemon, who is homosexual, recently got “engaged” to his partner – and she wanted to know what he thought of the statement:
Lemon: “If you believe in something that hurts another person, that does not give someone the same rights or freedoms – not necessarily under the Constitution, because this is under God – I think that that’s wrong.”
After asserting that a person’s belief can hurt someone else, Lemon argued that the problem is with the church:
Lemon: “The Catholic Church and many other churches really need to reexamine themselves and their teachings because that is not what God is about. God is not about hindering people, or even judging people.”
CNN's Don Lemon reacts to the Vatican declaring that God cannot bless same-sex unions:
"God is not about hindering people or even judging people." pic.twitter.com/j2PTumaZXv
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 15, 2021
Christian apologist Dr. Alex McFarland – when asked about the CNN anchor’s venture into scriptural interpretation – offered this: “While CNN is expert when it comes to fake news, they are amateur when it comes to God’s revelation.”
McFarland maintains that Lemon’s words have a familiar ring to them – from a conversation found in the Old Testament.
“Honestly and truly, his words – saying that homosexuality is a sin is going to hurt people – that’s straight out of Genesis 3 where the serpent, empowered by Satan, said to Adam and Eve, ‘Did God really say that? You’re putting me on. God has said this? You will not die.'”
The apologist says he prefers to go with a more informed source.
“Virgin-born, sinless life, healed the sick, raised the dead, walked on water, made the blind to see, the deaf to hear, the lame to walk, laid his back to a beam of wood, shouldered the sin debt of the world, rose from the grave – Jesus, Mr. Lemon, says differently,” McFarland concludes.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
One needs to understand Democrats. Democrats only believe what they WANT to believe. Truth, Facts, Reality, History and GOD are all irrelevant to a Liberal Democrat.
Democrats will just make up their OWN Truth, Facts, Reality, History and gods to fit what they WANT TO BELIEVE.
One’s relationship with GOD, is entirely between them and GOD.
ONLY GOD makes the rules to live by.
Lev 20:13
13 “‘If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.
Rom 1:24-27
24 Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. 25 They exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator-who is forever praised. Amen.
26 Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural ones. 27 In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed indecent acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their perversion.
Don, just remember the partner you are engaged to is white, so Don, he is obviously a “white supremacist”. Don, the way you lie and spew out bull on the Clinton News Network, the only thing you have to concern yourself with is the “devil”, when your number is up. So, Don, there is no use concerning yourself with God, because you are “Godless”!!!!!!
ITs a wonder, ANY SANE individual ever goes on a CNN show to be interviewed..
“God is not about hindering people, or even judging people.”,,???? WHAT! Vengeance is mine saith the Lord, and so is Judgment on all unhindered sacrilegious bigots.
Thou shall have no other gods before me. Thou shall make no idols, Thou shall not take the Lord name in vain, Thou shalt not murder, Thou shalt not commit adultery, Thou shalt not steal, Thou shalt not bear false witness, Thou Shalt not covet seem to be quite hindering to fallen angels like Lemon. Oh if God had only added “Thou shalt not corrupt and steal honest elections” this Christian nation would be so much better off.
John Lennon took on God bragging he was more popular than Jesus Christ. It did not end well for him in the end, and it won’t for Lemon either. The mouth of a woman is a deep pit into which many a good man may fall. Lemon is such a pit and needs to man up and protect the innocent, not accuse them.
The mouth of a woman is a deep pit into which many a good man may fall.
Inappropriate quote. I don’t think Don Lemon has ever fallen into the mouth of a woman or ever will.
Actually the literal translation is “a hole of a woman in a deep pit”. I’ll let your imagination figure out which one. Liberals have a hard time figuring that one out too.
Your point is well taken here.
However, to John Lennon’s defense, he wasn’t bragging. He was merely observing the pop culture at that time. He went to great lengths to explain that The Beatles were not bigger than God, better than God etc..
It did not work out well for him but he was not wrong in his observation. The Beatles were, at one time, more popular than Jesus Christ. Look up any magazine cover or newspaper front page from 1964-1966 and tally the articles and covers concerning Jesus Christ and those concerning The Beatles.
(One thing about John that saddens me is when he said something really stupid like “Imagine” it was embraced as some kind of deep Truth. But with Revolution the Left twisted it like a pretzel, when he was spot on.)
I’d give anything to be there when this clueless jackass leaves this world …is strapped on a cross and has his nose 1/8 of an inch from Jesus’s nose, eye to eye, face to face who is IMPALED on his cross. Then has to explain what is in his heart! Priceless! This guy is so wrong… so misguided… so clueless, I feel sorry for him… I guess I’ll have to pray for his awakening.
This hedonist wouldn’t know Biblical truth if it stuck him with lightening. Take on God with the falsehoods of this world, and guarantee yourself an eternity in hell. Eternity is a VERY long time.
God is all about judging. He is a God of justice and mercy. However, the mercy must be asked for and that entails recognizing one’s sins, asking for forgiveness, and striving to sin no more. Sacred Scripture is very specific about God being our judge…both at our death and at the final judgment of the world.
The Catholic Church would also not bless a heterosexual relationship outside of marriage, they would not bless an adulterous relationship either. No one is forced to believe what the Catholic Church espouses BUT it is not the right of those who disagree to require the Church to change 2000 years of tradition to fit their own thoughts and desires.
As I recall, Hillary also said that Christians were going to have to “change their long-held beliefs.” This seems to be a Democrat thing.