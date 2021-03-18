CNN’s Don Lemon played the part of a theologian in a guest appearance on ABC’s “The View” on Monday – and a real theologian wasn’t impressed.

Don Lemon was commenting on the Vatican’s edict that priests cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin.” The decree distinguished between the church’s welcoming and blessing of homosexuals, which it upheld, but not their unions since any such sacramental recognition could be confused with marriage.

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain noted that Lemon, who is homosexual, recently got “engaged” to his partner – and she wanted to know what he thought of the statement:

Lemon: “If you believe in something that hurts another person, that does not give someone the same rights or freedoms – not necessarily under the Constitution, because this is under God – I think that that’s wrong.”

After asserting that a person’s belief can hurt someone else, Lemon argued that the problem is with the church:

Lemon: “The Catholic Church and many other churches really need to reexamine themselves and their teachings because that is not what God is about. God is not about hindering people, or even judging people.”

CNN's Don Lemon reacts to the Vatican declaring that God cannot bless same-sex unions: "God is not about hindering people or even judging people." pic.twitter.com/j2PTumaZXv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 15, 2021

Christian apologist Dr. Alex McFarland – when asked about the CNN anchor’s venture into scriptural interpretation – offered this: “While CNN is expert when it comes to fake news, they are amateur when it comes to God’s revelation.”

McFarland maintains that Lemon’s words have a familiar ring to them – from a conversation found in the Old Testament.

“Honestly and truly, his words – saying that homosexuality is a sin is going to hurt people – that’s straight out of Genesis 3 where the serpent, empowered by Satan, said to Adam and Eve, ‘Did God really say that? You’re putting me on. God has said this? You will not die.'”

The apologist says he prefers to go with a more informed source.

“Virgin-born, sinless life, healed the sick, raised the dead, walked on water, made the blind to see, the deaf to hear, the lame to walk, laid his back to a beam of wood, shouldered the sin debt of the world, rose from the grave – Jesus, Mr. Lemon, says differently,” McFarland concludes.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.