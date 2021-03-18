Trump-hating evangelicals who supported Joe Biden’s presidential campaign say they feel betrayed by the Democrat president but a fellow evangelical says their blind foolishness is harming us all.
The issue that upset and disappointed Pro-life Evangelicals for Biden is buried in the 600-page COVID-19 relief bill, where the Democratic Party directly calls for repeal of the pro-life Hyde Amendment.
The federal law bars federal funds for being used for abortions and thus it has been a hated target of abortion supporters for years.
In a statement posted on the group’s website, the evangelical leaders state they “feel used and betrayed” by President Biden, The Christian Post reported last week.
The group states elsewhere that President Biden and fellow Democrats need to “honor” the courage of evangelicals and Catholics who supported Biden’s bid for the White House over Donald Trump.
Farther down in its statement, the evangelical group seemed to assume the abortion-supporting Democratic Party — after winning the White House — cares where the group stands. If some Democrats refuse to push for support of the Hyde Amendment, “it will raise the question of whether or not we are still welcome in the Democratic Party.”
Those same Biden supporters, however, witnessed Joe Biden flip-flop on the Hyde Amendment in 2019, when he was polling ahead of other candidates during the Democratic primary.
NPR among other outlets reported at the time that Biden had reaffirmed his support for the Hyde Amendment just days earlier only to announce he changed his stance.
“They can’t say they weren’t warned,” Tony Perkins, who leads the Family Research Council, states in a blistering commentary about the group. “Everyone in America knew where Joe Biden stood on abortion — because he told them.”
Reacting to the group’s statement, Christian apologist Alex McFarland says clear-thinking Evangelicals warned fellow “Never Trumpers” that a future Biden administration would destroy what President Trump had accomplished.
“They said, I just don’t like Trump. He’s so rude, he’s so abrasive. Sure, he is,” McFarland allows. “So would you rather have an abrasive man that’s a moral constitutionalist or would you rather have a polite, gregarious devil?”
—-
Fools and Democrat Party’s “useful Idiots” who never learn,
would rather have a Lying, smooth talking dishonorable, dishonest, corrupt self-serving politician smiling at their face, telling them Lies, while taking their money and stabbing them in the back.
Than to have a honorable non-politician, that tell it like it is, Loves his country, serves his country and does what is best for our country like Donald Trump.
WE the Rational People choose Donald Trump or someone like Donald Trump as our president and in Congress.
John 8:44 – Jesus describing the Pharasee Devils of HIS day which reflect the modern day Democrat Devils of today”
“You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”,,,,,,like you can keep your own Doctor,???Trump colluded with the Russians???Hunter is as innocent as a choir boy.??? I did not have sex with that woman??? or proposition my employees.
Even if Trump was as crude and immoral as they claimed, which he is not, you always knew where you stood with him and could take his word to the bank, unlike the AMMORAL cameleon Democrats who can put on the face of a moral Christian or an immoral secular to please whatever crowd they are vote gleaning, and you can take not their word to the bank but the brink of their next self-created moral and social disasters.
ALWAYS the abraisive man who’s moral and constitutional.. NEVER THE polite evil one..
“In a statement posted on the group’s website, the evangelical leaders state they “feel used and betrayed” by President Biden, The Christian Post reported last week”. How do you spell “gullible airheads”, those of you so called Evangelicals? This is how communism gets started, educated idiots / useful idiots, who have their heads buried in their phones and they have no clue, what is going on in the real world. Those Evangelicals who voted for Biden, would have followed Vladimir Lenin.
THEY Brought this on themselves, for letting their OWN EGOS get in the way of logic and common sense.
Too harsh?……I always thought using a vacuum
machine to suck the baby apart was much harsher……serious case of head in a dark place, but look at some of their thinking in other areas and it becomes more clear of cranial positioning problems. So when is the truth too harsh. You are going to hell if you do not accept Jesus….. harsh? Yes, probably offensive too
If these confused Christians would just follow Christ’s admonishment that you will know them by their deeds (ABORTION, Sexual perversions, deceptions) not by their words (Unfulfilled emotional promises used to bait you into the voting booth) There would be more workable Christians in positions of leadership and authority, than in their prayer closets crying for forgiveness and trying to figure out where they went wrong. Ever heard of the wolves in sheep’s clothing thing? Just what harms you now the most. Trumps misguided words, or Biden’s corruption enablement’s and deeds. He who is not with Christ is against him. Enter Hunter, Joe, Communist Kamala, Nancy, Chuck, Moe, Curly and Larry who you enabled their corruption with your votes supporting the Left.
Ecclesiastes 10:2 (NIV)
“The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left.”
I got news for these pinheads… the truth ….IS…. rude and abrasive! Apparently… just because you devote, believe and spread the word of God / Jesus… it doesn’t make you have a high I.Q.
Yes, I know one like these evangelicals. She didn’t actually vote for Biden but she sure hated the way Trump and other conservatives spoke. They just weren’t cultured like the RINOs and the Democrats.
Pretty stupid really, kind of like biting your nose off to spite your face.
Their whining is disingenuous at best. Biden kept saying over and over that he wanted to make abortion “the law of the land” and he was gung-ho for “trans rights.” So did they think he was lying? If so, isn’t lying more of a problem than an “abrasive” personality? And if not, how can they say they feel “betrayed” when he does what he told them flat out what he was planning to do?
People who vote with their fantasies instead of their brains deserve what they get.
PITY, everyone suffers cause of their STUPIDITY.
So,”…..the courage of evangelicals and Catholics who supported Biden’s bid for the White House over Donald Trump” went un-celebrated. (What did they expect, an HBO special?)
I doubt that there was all that much “courage” involved.
The Left never celebrates useful idiots after the fact. Once the inauguration was complete the union serves no purpose.
They have no need to preserve a renewable resource and they are churning out more, daily, at an ever increasing pace and importing even more, faster than they can be counted.
I didn’t care for the way President Trump said some things but I did like the way he did the things he said he would. That PROVES that politicians must be judges by what they DO, not what they say. When he ran the first time I believed he would at least TRY to accomplish those things he said he would. Then I watched as he actually did them! Those he didn’t actually fulfill, it was obvious that Dems prevented it. I could NOT POSSIBLY have voted for Hillary because she was a KNOWN LIAR!
The second time He ran I voted for him because I was hoping Dems would lose the House and Republicans would retain the Senate thereby giving him people to back him. I haven’t yet decided about the next election. I WILL NOT vote for a Dem because I believe in NOTHING they do, say, or believe in!
Those that voted for Biden have no reason for doing so, and probably regret it now, after only 2 months, IF they are honest.
They are IDIOTS!
Old saying- be careful what you wish for.