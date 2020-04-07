America’s major medical society specializing in the treatment of respiratory diseases has endorsed using hydroxychloroquine for seriously ill hospitalized coronavirus patients.
The American Thoracic Society issued guidelines Monday that suggest COVID-19 patients with pneumonia get doses of the anti-malaria drug.
“To prescribe hydroxychloroquine (or chloroquine) to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia if all of the following apply: a) shared decision-making is possible, b) data can be collected for interim comparisons of patients who received hydroxychloroquine (or chloroquine) versus those who did not, c) the illness is sufficiently severe to warrant investigational therapy, and d) the drug is not in short supply,” the Thoracic Society said.
This is an excerpt from the NY Post.
Huh. Once again, Trump has been proven ______ all along, despite every Lib saying he was wrong.
I’ll bet you can’t find a single Lib anywhere who could properly fill in that blank. The Libs are so determined to hate Trump at all costs* that there are some blue states that have banned chloroquine since “science shows it doesn’t work”.
* Because Orange Man Bad, and for no other apparent reason.
You would think the Libs would get tired of being so wrong all the time and just get smart and agree with Trump as soon as he says something they never heard before. I suppose the “get smart” part is where the Libs get lost.