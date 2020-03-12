The liberal CNN went live to Acosta immediately after Trump’s comments about the pandemic, which included several newsworthy comments such as implementing a temporary European travel ban to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

But Acosta had an anti-Trump takeaway.

“The president referred to the coronavirus as a ‘foreign virus,’ that I think was interesting because, I was talking to sources earlier this evening, one of the points that the president wanted to make tonight, wanted to get across to Americans, is that this virus did not start here, but that they’re dealing it,” Acosta said. “Now, why the president would go as far to describe it as a foreign virus, that is something we’ll also be asking questions about.”

Above is an excerpt from Fox News.

Jim @Acosta says it is "going to come across to a lot of Americans as smacking of xenophobia" with regards to Trump pointing out the coronavirus started out in Wuhan, China. pic.twitter.com/CFs1GVm3dt — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 12, 2020

Here’s how Jim Acosta reported the virus in January. Wuhan coronavirus?

“Wuhan coronavirus,” @acosta? I believe this is what you call xenophobic. pic.twitter.com/gcdprNV2rr — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) March 12, 2020

Jim Acosta is one sick buffoonhttps://t.co/L8EMABRdT1 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 12, 2020

We need to invent a stronger word for "clown" to describe Jim Acosta. pic.twitter.com/0ClGUtKH0i — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 12, 2020

—-

